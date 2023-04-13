The Surgoinsville BMA voted unanimously Monday to enforce Tennessee State Law “Livestock Not to Run at Large,” to a crowd of cheering residents who had been worried about the controversial ordinance the town was debating.
Tennessee Code Annotated 44-8-401 states, “It is unlawful for the owners of any livestock, as defined in TCA 43-1-114, to willfully allow the livestock to run at large in this state.”
TCA 43-1-114 includes poultry in its definition of livestock. Offense of this law is classified as a Class C misdemeanor punishable by a $50 fine and/or up to 30 days in jail.
The Surgoinsville BMA had been working on an ordinance to deal with complaints being called into the town’s police department where neighbors were complaining about chickens going into their yards.
Alderman Bobby Jarnagin stated to the crowd that it was thought that an ordinance from 30 years ago was found in the town’s books, but that nothing was found upon closer inspection.
“There will not be anything to keep anybody from having chickens,” Jarnagin said.
As a result of this action, anyone violating the state law will be cited into Hawkins County Sessions Court and prosecuted by the state, as opposed to being cited into municipal court.
‘It was never considered’
The BMA, with Mayor Merrell Graham and Aldermen John Sandidge and Warren Bishop absent, fielded questions and explained their reasons for the recent actions taken.
The latest plan had been to take the state law and adjust it to fit a small town.
“That only reason we’re doing it this is so it can come to city court,” Jarnagin explained, “and not have to go to the court in Rogersville.”
“(The original) ordinance was voted down last month,” Jarnagin further stated to address issues that the town may limit or outright prohibit the ownership of chickens. “It’s gone.”
The BMA also assured that there were never plans to permit chicken ownership or to charge annual fees. Alderman Randall Collier stated that inspecting fowl owners’ coups was never desired.
Collier admitted that limiting the number of chickens allowed was, “kicked around some, but everything else was just brought to us, it was never considered.”
Jarnagin stated that if someone has 50 or 100 chickens, “I don’t care, I just don’t want them on other people’s property.”
‘Let’s be free’
Around 50 citizens attended the meeting to voice their concerns about an ordinance being passed into effect.
The viewpoint of the crowd was that the concern lay within neighbors needing to be “neighborly” — that people should talk and handle situations amongst themselves, rather than bringing the law in.
Resident Joe Fore gave a story in which an offending couple was unaware that they had become a nuisance for the people around them.
“We bought them a coup and took it there,” Fore explained. “It solved the problem.”
“This is our way of life,” Fore stated, in talking that the Appalachian people settled in the area to be self-sufficient and provide for their families.
Another resident reasoned that chickens entering neighbors’ yards should be handled as other offenses in which it was up to the property owner to press charges or not.
The resident also stated that they held concerns that the BMA was not giving enough clarification to quell the worries held by many of the town and that that was a major issue.
The disagreement came to a point when Surgoinsville resident, Connor Brown, explained, “I think if you have this much opposition to this one little proposal, it might not be a good idea.”
Brown further asked, “Do we really need this?” and stated that there were many other things Surgoinsville could be working on.
Another resident added, “We know (the board) are good people. Let’s be free.”
However, one man in the audience did state that he was with the BMA, “You’re abusing your neighbor if you let your chickens loose on their land,” the individual said, “If the chickens are on the other person’s property, at this point, that person should be fined.”
‘Enforce state law’
After the board restated that it was going to work TCA 44-8-401 to fit the town, the crowd aired that they were not in favor of it.
“How many meetings has it been now for this (insignificant) thing?” meeting attendee Jack Parker asked. “Why does it take so long to figure this out?”
So, after a couple of moments’ deliberation by the board, Alderman Collier spoke up, “I make a motion, Police Chief, if you have any complaints to enforce state law through state court and be done with it.”
The motion was seconded by Alderman Kaley Mierek and earned applause from the crowd, thanking the board as the motion passed 4-0.