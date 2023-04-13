A crowd of around 50 concerned residents attended the April 10 Surgoinsville BMA meeting in protest to the controversial chicken ordinance..jpg

A crowd of around 50 concerned residents attended the April 10 Surgoinsville BMA meeting in protest to the controversial chicken ordinance.

 Christian Bruno

The Surgoinsville BMA voted unanimously Monday to enforce Tennessee State Law “Livestock Not to Run at Large,” to a crowd of cheering residents who had been worried about the controversial ordinance the town was debating.

