The Budget Committee wasn’t ready Monday to commit $5.7 million in ARPA funding to cover the county’s entire five year facility repair plan.
The County Commission will, however, be asked next month to allocate nearly $3.1 million of ARPA funding to begin addressing Hawkins County’s top-three priorities.
Last year Hawkins County received $11.03 million in ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) funds, of which $10 million is unrestricted.
Of that $10 million in unrestricted funding the county commission has already committed $4.037 million, leaving $5.962 to distribute.
Among the projects already approved for ARPA funding are:
$2 million for a new CTE school at Phipps Bend.
$1.5 million for Hawkins County fire departments to purchase new turnout gear and air bottles.
$60,000 for Stanley Valley fire hydrants.
$90,000 for a VFW van to haul funeral honor guard members.
$112,500 to match another grant for the Hawkins County Health Department.
$275,000 to cover the grant consultant fee.
Currently Hawkins County has received requests for that ARPA funding in the amount of $16.5 million, including $5.7 million to take care of all of the projects on the county’s five-year capital outlay plan.
Mayor Mark DeWitte noted that if the county awarded all requests, it would overspend its ARPA funding by $10.618 million,
Obviously that’s not going to happen, but DeWitte said the commission must make some decisions.
Top 3 priorities
Earlier this month county buildings manager Sarah Davis presented the county’s five year capital outlay plan to the Public Building’s Committee which recommended forwarding the entire $5.7 million list of projects to the Budget Committee for consideration.
Davis told the Budget Committee Monday that some of the projects on this list have been “kicked down the road” since 2015-16.
“At some point we’re going to have to do most all of them,” Davis said. “I have listed the top-3 priorities, in my opinion, on the back page of the spread sheet. When we spoke to the (ARPA grant consultant) about using ARPA funds for it, he requested that we make each building a project. So we would take the Justice Center and make that one project, and repair everything in that building.”
Davis added, “Large projects like this, there’s no way of knowing how much they’re going to cost until the bids come back.”
In order to acquire bids, the county commission first must set aside funding to hire an architect, so those plans can be drawn up, and specs advertised for bid.
Included in the 5-year plan were the three projects Davis considers the top priorities. Those priorities include:
The Justice Center: Leaking roof and HVAC replacement, and paving the parking lot estimated at $2.151 million.
The Courthouse Annex: roof, HVAC, windows, floors, and exterior repairs estimated at $583,887.
The Hawkins County Courthouse: Updated HVAC controls and painting exterior wood trim and steeple at $75,000.
”Get the ball rolling”
Following a lengthy discussion during Monday’s Budget Committee meeting Commissioner John Gibson made a motion to recommend allocating nearly $3.1 million toward those projects to “get the ball rolling” as far as architectural design and acquiring bids for the three top priority projects.
Committee members expressed concern that the cost of these projects will only increase if they wait too long.
The $3.1 million figure was based on existing estimates, plus 10 percent to cover the architect fee. State law requires an architect or engineering plan for facility projects in excess of $50,000.
Not all commissioners were ready Monday to commit the full $5.7 million to building and facility improvements, which would in essence, deplete the rest of the unrestricted ARPA funds available.
There were concerns expressed that not all of the projects on the five year plan are high priorities. Committee members asked that the Public Buildings Committee take another look at the 5-year-plan and prioritize the remaining list of projects.
It was too late to get the $3.1 million ARPA funding recommendation on the agenda for the Oct. 24 County Commission meeting, so it will be agenda on Nov. 28.
There’s also a long list of organizations and agencies which have requested ARPA funding. The Hawkins County Humane Society, which has requested more than $800,000 for a facility expansion, was well represented during Monday’s meeting, with several supporters addressing the committee in support of that request.
You can see a video of the committee discussion, as well as a video of Humane Society supporter comments to the committee in the online version of this article at www.therogersvillereview.com
Those supporters were visibly upset when the committee voted to recommend $3.1million for the building projects. DeWitte told them as they exited the meeting room that didn’t mean their request had been denied.
HCSO Chief Deputy Tony Allen also addressed the Budget Committee Monday, noting that he’d withdrawn a $900K 2023-23 budget request to update the department’s patrol car fleet in anticipation of ARPA funds being used to make those vehicle purchases. Allen noted that many of the HCSO’s vehicles are in the 200,000 to 300,000 mile range.