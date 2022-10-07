Hawkins County Commissioners want a few questions answered before they consider purchasing the old Citizens Bank property in Church Hill for conversion into county offices.
The purpose of the purchase would be to move county offices out of the city/county building on Main Boulevard where Church Hill City Hall and the fire department are located and cede and interest, and expenses associated with that facility.
County Mayor Mark DeWitte presented the commission’s Public Buildings Committee (PBC) Wednesday with an offer from Citizens Bank to sell the former bank offices on S. Central Avenue beside the Food Lion compex to the county for $585,000.
The property has 5.18 acres including a small parcel across the road from the bank building. That small parcel is adjacent to the former Mountaineer property. The bank building is 3,244 square feet, and the total market appraisal for the land and building is $1.061 million.
DeWitte said he wasn’t recommending for or against the bank’s offer, but he did see some advantages to purchasing the property.
“It’s a great building and it’s in good shape, and it’s got room for everything we want to put in it except for a courtroom which we would have to add to it,” DeWitte said. “You have to take into consideration that the building we’re in now needs $30,000 for a new roof and gutters. It has ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) parking that is not ADA compliant. If you’ve ever seen it, it’s on a slope. If somebody ever turns loose of a wheelchair there, they’re down the hill and gone.”
DeWitte noted that the county is seeking cost estimates to level out the parking area so that an ADA parking spot can be created at the City/County building. DeWitte said he’s afraid that parking situation will eventually lead to an accident and liability exposure for the county.
In looking at the pros and cons of the new building, a major con would be the lack of a courtroom, although the Church Hill Sessions and Juvenile Courts are not mandatory. They are held in Church Hill as a convenience for citizens and municipal police officers on the Upper End.
One of the questions commissioners wanted answered is how those communities would feel about losing their Church Hill Sessions and Juvenile satellite courts.
Another con is the estimated annual expense.
Hawkins County’s five year average annual expense at the city/county building is $14,449. The estimated annual expense at the new location would be $20,350 per year.
Church Hill and Hawkins County also have a lease contract for the City/County building that was signed in 1975 which has no expiration date. Another question commissioners wanted answered is if, and how the county can get out of that lease contract.
County buildings manager Sarah Davis noted that the contract requires the county to pay all capital expenditures.
“We’re going to be paying for that new roof, we’re going to be paying for that new ADA parking lot,” Davis told the PBC. “We’re going to be paying for those gutters whether we leave or not if we cannot work out something with the city of Church Hill. We need to work out something with them to break this lease if we vacate the building. If we stay there we pay half the expenses, plus we pay for (all capital outlay projects). We’re fixing up the City of Church Hill’s building on the county’s money.”
Currently the City/County building houses satellite offices for the County Clerk, Trustee, the Clerk of Courts, and a sheriff’s substation.
County Clerk Nancy Davis voiced support for the move, noting that her Church Hill office is too small, and when Sessions Court is being held there is no parking and it’s too crowded.
Sheriff Ronnie Lawson also expressed support for the moving. Lawson said one of his concerns is the fact that the sheriff substation is on the ground level. County offices are on the second level, and Lawson said he’d prefer to be located in closer proximity to those offices.
Commissioner Tom Kern, who previously served several terms on the Church Hill Board of Mayor and Aldermen, also expressed support for the move.
“We don’t need to make rash decisions,” Kern said. “However, in looking at that, my personal feeling, meeting as many times as I have in that building up there, it’s outdated. You’re only going to be able to fix so much. Another thing that concerns me is, we haven’t had (an ADA accident) happen, but laws have changed and regulations have changed as far as what has to be done and what we have to meet. In my opinion, at the Church Hill building we’re one lawsuit away from paying for this (Citizens Bank property).”
No action was taken on the Citizen Bank offer but PBC chairman Jason Roach asked that the issue be placed on the next committee agenda, at which time hopefully their questions will be answered before they make a recommendation to the Budget Committee and full commission.
Commissioners also asked that Church Hill be notified of the next PBC meeting and asked to attend to offer their input.