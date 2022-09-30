With his pool of commissioners reduced by one-third this year, newly elected Hawkins County Mayor Mark DeWitte admitted Monday that making his committee selections was a lot tougher than he expected.
The goal is to appoint one commissioner from each of the seven districts to each committee. Previously there were three commissioners in each district. Now there’s only two.
“I’ve been told this is the hardest job that any person will do, and I have to agree with it,” DeWitte told the commission Monday and he handed out his committee list. “Especially when you’re trying to get one from each district on each committee, and you only have two now from each district. You have to pick and choose, and make sure you’re equitable and fair.”
DeWitte had to wait until he was officially approved as chairman of the county commission, which occurred at the beginning of Monday’s meeting, before he could release his committee appointments.
DeWitte noted that meetings have already been scheduled for committees that have pending business including the Budget Committee (Oct. 17 at 2 p.m.); Public Buildings Committee (Oct. 5 at 2 p.m.); newly combined Parks/Environmental Committee (Oct. 6 at 2 p.m.); and Education Committee (Oct. 6 at 5:30 p.m.).
All of those meeting will be held in the regular committee meeting room at the County Mayor’s Offices at 150 E Washington Street in Rogersville with the exception of the Education Committee which meets prior to the Board of Education at the Charles Fuller Training Center (Bus Shop) located at 1722 East Main Street in Rogersville.
DeWitte noted that the remaining committee meetings will be scheduled as needed, or at their regular times.
“There’s really no action to be taken on this other than I’m probably going to have to go run and hide from some of you because you didn’t get the committees that you wanted,” DeWitte told the commission. “I tried to be equitable, and we’re going to let this roll for a while. We’ve left the date open as to ending terms on these committees.
Committee appointments
Appointees are listed in order of their Distirct.
Budget Committee: John Gibson, Tom Kern, Danny Alvis, Josh Gilliam, Jason Roach, Nancy Barker, and Robbie Palmer.
Public Safety Committee: John Gibson, Tom Kern, Danny alvis, Chad Britton, Jason Roach, Larry Clonce, and Robbie Palmer.
Public Buildings Committee: John Gibson, Ton Kern, Charles Thacker, Josh Gilliam, Jason Roach, Nancy Barker and Robbie Palmer.
Education Committee: Syble Vaughan-Trent, Jeff Barrett, Charles Thacker, Chad Britton, Glenda Davis, Nancy Barker and Joey Maddox.
Industrial Committee: John Gibson, Tom Kern, Charles Thacker Josh Gilliam, Jason roach, Nancy Barker, and Robbie Palmer.
Parks/Environmental Committee: Syble Vaughan-Trent, Jeff Barrett, Danny Alvis, Chad Britton, Glenda Davis, Larry Clonce, and Joey Maddox.
Airport Committee: John Gibson, Tom Kern, Charles Thacker, Josh Gilliam, Jason Roach, Nancy Barker, and Joey Maddox.
Road Committee: Syble Vaughan-Trent, Jeff Barrett, Charles Thacker, Chad Britton, Jason Roach, Larry Clonce, and Joe Maddox.
Solid Waste Committee: Syble Vaughan-Trent, Tom Kern, Danny alvis, Josh Gilliam, Glenda Davis, Larry Clonce and Robbie Palmer.
Personnel Committee: Syble Vaughan-Trent, Jeff Barrett, Charles Thacker, Josh Gilliam, Glenda Davis, Nancy Barker, and Robbie Palmer.
Delinquent Tax Committee: Syble Vaughan-Trent, Jeff Barrett, Danny Alvis, Chad Britton, Glenda Davis, Larry Clonce, and Joey Maddox.
Beer Committee: John Gibson, Jeff Barrett, Danny Alvis, Josh Gilliam, Jason roach, Nancy Barker, and Robbie Palmer.
Audit Committee: Syble Vaughan-Trent, Jeff Barrett, Charles Thacker, Chad Britton, Glenda Davis, Larry Clonce, and Joey Maddox.
Ethics Committee: (2 citizen members, 3 commissioners) Randy Patterson, Ralph Darnell, John Gibson, Tom Kern, and Nancy Barker.
Hawkins County E-911 Board
The commission also approved DeWitte’s appointments to the Hawkins County E-911 Board, which is an independent governing body for the Hawkins County Central Dispatch/E911 agency.
Among those appointed to terms ending June 30, 2026 were: Sheriff Ronnie Lawson; Mayor Mark DeWitte; County representative Meredith Bachman; Tennessee Highway Patrol David Good; and Rescue Squad Jarrell Moore.
Among those appointed to terms ending June 30, 2024 were: County citizen Andy Stump; County Citizen PeggyRay; Rogersville Police Department Doug Nelson; Mount Carmel Police Department Ken Lunsford Sr.; and County Fire Luke Wood, who is Church Hill Fire Chief.
Barker elected chairman pro tem
After DeWitte was elected chairman of the commission there were two nominees for chairman pro tem (vice chairman), who will preside over meetings in the chairman’s absence.
District 2 Commissioner Jeff Barrett, who served as vice chair the previous two years, was nominated by Commissioner Charles Thacker.
District 6 Commissioner Nancy Barker was nominated by Commissioner Tom Kern.
Two votes ended 7-6 with Barker ahead, but a majority of the full commission, or eight votes, was required for approval. By rule the commission can make three tries to elect an officer, after which the election must be deferred to the next meeting.
On the third and final try Commissioner Josh Gilliam changed his vote to Barker and she was elected 8-5.