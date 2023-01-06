For a second consecutive game The Falcons turned up the heat in the fourth quarter, extending a 7 point lead over the Wolves en route to a 66-48 win on the road Tuesday in Blountville.
Andrew Knittel alone outscored the Wolves 25-18 in the second half on his way to a game high 35 points. Harrison scored 12, Minton 7, Head 5, McClain 4, and Christian 2.
The Falcons (13-5) Host Unicoi County Friday in Church Hill, and then host Elizabethton on Jan. 10.
All photos by Ashley Pendleton.
