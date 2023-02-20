After completing renovations to expand the interior and improve the shopping experience for customers shopping, Puckett’s Pallet Store in Surgoinsville was back in business as of Feb. 16.
Puckett’s Pallet Store opened 2020, but shortly after this past Christmas closed its doors to complete an interior facelift.
During that time the family stayed busy answering questions as people flooded their Facebook with inquiries on when they would reopen. But, Facebook comments were the least bit of what the Puckett family was involved with while closed.
The Pallet Store was given an almost brand-new interior that completely revamped the inside and added extra space for customers’ ease of shopping.
“We added around 350 additional square feet,” said Matt Puckett, who runs the social media and advertising aspect of business. “By opening up the additional space it will provide customers with not only a more spacious area to shop, but also a larger selection of merchandise to choose from.”
The store, which offers everything from candy and snacks to bedspreads and home décor at a massive discount has been a staple in the area since opening. However, while they were gone, many Hawkins County residents were eager for them to reopen.
One great thing is that they were able to save some money to keep the prices of their merchandise down for customers.
“Luckily for us dad (Gilmer Puckett) has been a licensed contractor for 40 plus years, so we were able to do all of the work ourselves,” Matt said.
These renovations include new drywall, totally redone flooring, updated support beams, twelve LED lights, and a new window for better viewing when inside the shop. Additionally, the family who runs the store will be handling transactions via a new counter.
The Puckett family is deeply grateful for their community and is very excited to continue serving their friends, neighbors, and newcomers.
Puckett’s Pallet Store is located at 1614 Main Street in Surgoinsville, and is open Thursday thru Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.