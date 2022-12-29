Two Volunteer High School wrestlers placed 7th in the 10th Annual Bobby Bates Wrestling Classic Dec. 16-17 at the David J. Prior Convocation Center, on the campus of UVA-Wise.
Senior Evan Glass (120 pounds) won three matches by pin one match by decision and one by major decision en route to a 7th place tournament finish out of more than 30 competitors in his weight class.
Freshman Austin Glass (132 pounds) won two matches by pin and one by decision en route to a 7th place tournament win out of more than 30 competitors in his weight class.
Other Falcon match winners
• Freshman Aiden Calton (120 pounds) won one match by pin.
• Sophomore Dalton Mullins (126 pounds) won one match by pin.
• Freshman Christian Bullock (152 pounds) won three matches by pin
• Freshman Parker Sayler (215 pounds) won one match by pin.
“Two kids medaling is a big deal,” said VHS wrestling coach Cameron Hill. I’m proud of the Glass boys. ... In this culture we are building they are great examples of what we want out of this program which is to do the right thing even when it’s hard, to put in the work whether it’s school, work, or family, and many other things.”
Hill noted that the two medals only show a couple of kids success, but the other six wrestling team members have achieved a lot as well.
“I told them last week that we’ve caught a funk,” Hill said. “Nothing has seemed to be working for us. We’ve seen a lot of ‘learning opportunities’ in the last couple of weeks. This weekend (of Dec. 16-17) I saw them wrestle like I knew they were capable of. They fell short of some medals. I don’t care about that. But I do care about becoming better people.”
Hill added, “Christian, Aiden, Parker, Dalton, Gage, Julian, you boys showed out this weekend. You are becoming better people every single day when you work like you have been. Your hard work is noticed. I’m proud of each and every one of you. Thank you for working as hard as you do. Thank you for being willing to take chances and fall short. I’m proud of these eight young men.”
The Falcon Wrestlers were scheduled to travel to the Alcoa Day of Duals on Dec. 29, followed by the Jan. 6-7 “Brawl in the Hall” tournament at Tennessee High School.