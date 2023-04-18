Kelsey Ramsey is a single mother, full-time college student, and a passionate photographer. Kelsey realized her love for photography while in middle school after she completed a 4-H project.
Kelsey said, “I realized that I enjoyed it, so my mother and father enrolled me in a photography class and bought me my first camera. I would spend hours taking pictures of my younger sister, her friends, and items I found in nature.”
Kelsey began taking pictures professionally five years ago. Her journey has been challenging, as she also works full-time as a receptionist and part-time as a waitress but her love of photography keeps her going.
She said, “My children are the reason that I strive to provide families with memories. It is the best feeling to look back at photographs that I have taken of my children and be able to remember them at that time of their lives.”
Kelsey also loves to take photos with a tripod of herself with her family. Her children know that when they see her tripod set up, it means that it's time for a family photo.
Kelsey has had several interesting experiences while taking pictures. Laughing she confessed, “While taking photos at a senior session on a client’s property, we had to crawl under an electric fence. While crawling under, I raised up too soon and got my shirt tangled in the fence. I was getting shocked, threw my camera, and my client couldn’t help but laugh at me.”
Another experience and one that touched her heart was when friend and co-worker, Rita, found out that her husband had cancer. Kelsey felt inspired to take photos of the couple for her friend to cherish forever. Rita said,“It was great the way she captured the love we had for each other. Kelsey is awesome and I treasure the photos. I will always be thankful to her for doing that for us.”
Photography By Kelsey, is run through her Facebook page. After she completes a session and finishes her editing, she provides her clients with digital downloads of their photographs. Kelsey’s goal is to keep providing clients with affordable photo sessions for as long as she can, keeping all of her sessions under $100.
For a photo, there is no shortage of beautiful and interesting places to explore in Tennessee. Whether you're looking for natural wonders or charming rural landscapes, Hancock County has a wealth of scenic destinations to choose from. From the Clinch River, endless rolling hills, and Elrod Falls to an aged barn or fence, Kelsey has captivating backdrops at her fingertips to deliver amazing photographs.
Show your support for Kelsey by visiting her Facebook page, "Photography by Kelsey", where you can view her stunning work and think about preserving your cherished memories through her lens.
Kelsey's meticulous eye, commitment, enthusiastic spirit, and contributions to her community establish her as a valuable contributor to the art scene in Hancock County.
What clients had to say
Dharma Mullins: “Kelsey is truly one of the best photographers I could have ever picked! I had not met her before the shoot, but immediately felt so comfortable. She kept the conversation going to get to know me and my interests which made me even more comfortable. She was also very helpful by telling me and my boyfriend Ethan how to pose for the pictures.”
Allison Hopkins: “Kelsey has an eye for detail and is very patient and flexible to work with. She always makes sure we have all of the photos we have envisioned as well as her own creative ideas. She always does great work!”