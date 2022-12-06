The Church Hill Middle School Panthers broke a close game open in the final two minutes to earn a 40-33 home victory over the RMS Warriors on Thursday night.
The game started slowly, with the Panthers scoring just six points in the first quarter, with Colton Huff, Brock Mowell, and Cade Smith each scoring a field goal. The Warriors did not score from the field in the first quarter, scoring only two points on free throws by Elijah Carmack.
Carmack got the Warriors first bucket at the 5:22 mark of the second quarter, also getting an “and one” on the play. The Panthers held a 14-13 lead at halftime after Colton Miller scored six straight points.
In the third quarter Smith had four points while Miller and Huff each added a 3-pointer. Near the end of the period Carmack went on a run, scoring seven points including a steal and basket at the buzzer. Going to the fourth the Panthers led 24-23.
The Warriors took their first lead of the game midway through the fourth. With under two minutes to go, Mowell tied the score at 33-33 with a layup. Colton Miller made a shot to put the Panthers up 35-33.
Miller then made a beautiful pass to Smith for a layup. The Warrior offense stalled and Miller made 3 of 4 free throws to make the final score 40-33. In the final period, Carmack had five points for the Warriors while Preston Goins added three and Aiden Mayes two points.
The Panthers scored 16 in the quarter with Miller leading the way with seven. Huff added a 3-pointer and Mowell, Smith and Aiden Miller each added a critical bucket.
Elijah Carmack led all scorers with 24 points. Ayden Mayes (4), Preston Goins (3) and Riley Elkins (2) also scored for the Warriors.
Colton Miller led the Panthers with 18 points. Colton Huff and Cade Smith added 8 points each. Brock Mowell had 4 points and Aiden Miller had 2 for the Panthers.