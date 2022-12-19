Jason Murrell

Hawkins County EMS director Jason Murrell explained to the county commission’s Budget Committee on Dec. 12 how he would spend a $300,000 contribution from the county’s Opioid Baby Doe settlement.

 Jeff Bobo

The Hawkins County Commission will be asked in January to allocate $300,000 of its remaining Opioid Lawsuit settlement funds to Hawkins County EMS for equipment and training.

Rogersville, TN

Dec. 12, 2022

