The Hawkins County Commission will be asked in January to allocate $300,000 of its remaining Opioid Lawsuit settlement funds to Hawkins County EMS for equipment and training.
On Dec. 12 the county commission’s Budget Committee voted 6-0 to recommend approval by the full commission of the EMS allocation. With the previously approved allocations, that would leave $200,000 of Hawkins County’s $1.6 million opioid settlement.
Camp Hope had also requested $200,000 to help expand the free summer camp near Church Hill to allow more children to attend. No action was taken at the Dec. 12 meeting on Camp Hope’s request.
Hawkins County EMS director Jason Murrell told the Budget Committee on Dec. 12 that the money will purchase three cardiac monitors, which are $40,000 each, three auto-pulse devices, which is mechanical chest devices that are $18,000, and three transport ventilators that are a miniature version of the ventilators in the hospital that provide adequate oxygen infusion to these patients — which are $10,000 each.
Murrell said EMS would also purchase three video scopes for oxygen tubes they put down a patient’s throat, to ensure the tube going to the right place. Those scopes are $2,500 each.
Hawkins County EMS has also ordered a new $235,000 ambulance which will be paid with a loan. But, the new ambulance will cost $65,000 to equip, Murrell said part of the Baby Doe request would be used for that purpose.
Any remaining funds from the $300,000 request would cover the cost of training EMS personnel on ways of assisting patients with addiction, as well as enhanced overdose treatment skills.
That resolution will be on the agenda for the Jan. 23 Commission meeting.
Camp Hope request
Commission Josh Gilliam, who sits on the Budget Committee, had previously submitted a resolution to contribute opioid settlement funds to Camp Hope as well, but it was withdrawn for further discussion.
Gilliam said he wouldn’t bring that request, which currently sits at $100,000, up for a vote at the Dec. 12 Budget Committee meeting.
Budget Committee chairman Jason Roach had previously expressed concerns about whether a contribution to Camp Hope would pass federal guidelines for Separation of Church and State.
While Camp hope provides many of the fun summer activities that could be found at any summer camp, one of its primary missions is teaching children about Jesus Christ.
“I think you need to take into consideration what Commissioner Roach said … as far as meeting the tests for whether or not it can actually be brought forward,” said Mayor Mark DeWitte.
Previous allocations
The commission has already approved $400,000 for a drug rehab facility that will operate from a former prison in Carter County for criminal court defendants across the region; $300,000 for the Hawkins County Sheriff’s office Drug Fund which is used to fight the war on drugs; and $300,000 to help establish an Isaiah 117 House in Rogersville to serve children in Hawkins and Hancock counties.
In November of 2021 Hawkins County received a check for slightly more than $1.6 million which was the county’s share of the opioid lawsuit against Endo Pharmaceuticals.
That 2017 state lawsuit was filed against three prescription narcotics manufacturers by Branstetter, Stranch and Jennings at the behest of Northeast Tennessee Attorneys Generals Barry Staubus (Sullivan County), Tony Clark (Washington County) and Dan Armstrong, who represents Hawkins, Hamblen, Greene and Hancock counties.
The lawsuit was filed under the Tennessee Drug Dealer Liability Act, which states babies harmed by their mother’s opioid use may sue for damages caused by the use of illegal opioids if there is clear and convincing evidence that the drug companies knowingly facilitated the distribution of opioids in the illegal drug market.