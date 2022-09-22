CHURCH HILL — When Hiram Bowlin celebrated his 100th birthday in 2020 he told his good friend and fellow World War II veteran James “Edgar” Alley he’d be there in two years to celebrate Alley’s 100th birthday.

Hiram Bolwin, who served in France during WWII under Gen. George S. Patton, received a plaque from Congresswoman Diana Harshbarger; a U.S. Flag and a WWII cap from the Rogersville VFW; and a Bible from the Church Hill VFW. It's hard not to get choked up at then end when Mr. Bowlin expresses his gratitude for these recognitions.

Church Hill, TN

Sept. 19, 2022

