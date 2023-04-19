After visiting the Kyles Ford for around ten years, Telia Markham Otto and her husband Kraig bought the River Place property in May of 2022.
Telia says “We owned some property across the river and spent a lot of weekends here.” The store/restaurant building has been renovated and the rental cabins are also being updated.
The restaurant has been leased and the River Place is already becoming a popular east Tennessee destination. A Nature Concervancy writer recently said that Kyles Ford is “the last great place on earth.”
Telia is a Hawkins County native. She runs Ted’s Supply, an industrial supply company. Kraig moved to Rogersville from New York as a child. He is the director of Camp Hope near Church Hill.
Taking on the River Place was a huge task, but Telia and Kraig saw the potential of the property. Telia says “It was on the market for six or seven months when we bought it. The first thing we did was to clean it up; we hauled about three dumpster loads away.” The biggest renovation was to install a true commercial kitchen. The restaurant was essential for the operation, and Telia says “We approached Amanda and Mattie Wilmoth, owners of Bull Babies in Rogersville. They agreed to lease the restaurant, but Telia says there were two conditions; they had to offer soup beans and have fish fries on Fridays. There was extensive cosmetic work needed to the building. Kraig says “Johnny Hageman did the carpenter work, refinished the floors and built cabinets.”
There are four rental cabins at River Place. There is also a small farmhouse and a fishing cabin. They are available year-round. The cabins have been updated. Telia says that they have new light fixtures, mattresses and furniture.
Fishing, floating the river, kayaking and canoeing are some of the activities available. Kraig says “There is TWRA land close by on which the public can hunt. Rentals of the cabins and equipment are handled at the general store at River Place.
The general store has a variety of items that one would expect to find in a country store. There is candy (including Goo-Goo clusters, one of Telia’s favorites), sodas, chips, picnic supplies, fishing supplies and even a small automotive section. There are even River Place and Kyles Ford souvenirs. Part of the Bull Babies restaurant is in the same room with the general store. Two important members of the River Place team can be found at the store. Cathy Lumpkin has worked there for 13 years, through several changes in owners. She says “The place had been neglected but Telia breathes love and atmosphere. It’s not like coming to work, I don’t know which place is home. I love the community and the people we serve.” Telia says “She came with the property.” Cassie Seal hasn’t worked at the River Place as long as Cathy, but Telia says “She is the face of River Place.” Cassie says “I like working with the community. I tried to leave once, I worked three other jobs and hated them all, so I came back. It’s close to home.” Telia says “Cassie is a hard worker and is a local legend.” Cathy says that Cassie is great to work with. Telia adds that Cathy and Cassie are “the heart of the operation, they do everything.”
Even though the River Place was open last year, they didn’t advertise. Telia says “We were a constant construction zone.” Even though the Ottos’ had not imagined themselves owning an outdoor-activities venue, their passion and vision for River Place is seen in the direction the business is taking. Kraig says “We want in to be a destination, not just a place people happen to pass by.” He adds “We had some experience with construction and outdoor activities. I’m the maintenance man!” Telia says “We’re hospitable people and we had a lot of experience with ten years at Camp Hope.”
Bull Babies
The Bull Babies at River Place restaurant is an essential part of the River Place experience. It has already proven to be a popular dining spot. Owner Amanda Wilmoth moved back home four years ago to open the original Bull Babies in Rogersville. She says “I found a different Rogersville and a different Hawkins County.” When Telia became interested in buying the River Place, she approached Amanda, asking if she had thought about a second location.
Amanda says that she knew the Kyles Ford area, and drove over to the River Place in a Jeep and sat on the deck for three hours. She remembers thinking “I’ve got to be part of this. It’s a completely different vibe and feel from the Rogersville Bull Babies.”
With the new commercial kitchen in place, Amanda decided to have a “soft opening” on September 30, 2022, to coincide with the Hancock County Fall Festival. The restaurant was open three days that weekend. Amanda felt that it was important for restaurant to be present and visible during the festival weekend. She closed the Rogersville location down that weekend in order to run the River Place location wide open. This was about two years to the day that the Rogersville Bull Babies opened. After that weekend she closed the River Place location to train the staff and it reopened on November 2.
Historically, the restaurants at River Place closed during the winter months. Amanda says “I made the call to stay open in the winter, people eat in the winter, too.” The winter days are Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The upstairs of the building had been used for living quarters. It has been renovated to a dining area. Now the capacity is 120 people, with 60 seated outside.
Fans of the Rogersville Bull Babies will find their favorite menu items at River Place. The River Place Bull Babies also offers up some different touches. Amanda says “I was excited to come over here, the location dictates the kind of food. We put a twist on tradition, put my own touch on it.” The food is held to the same standard as the Rogersville Bull Babies. Everything is made from scratch. There are Friday night fish fries, Saturday night supper specials and an after-church comfort food special. Amanda says “Some people come in for two or three meals per weekend. Our food is like what comes from mom’s house or mamaw’s house.” Amanda adds that “It still feels like a general store. The food pulls people into the River Place.”
Music is featured in the restaurant. They book a variety of music; bluegrass, folk, country, rock and country rock. Telia says “We book the music so people don’t have to go to Knoxville or Johnson City to hear live music.”
Bull Babies at River Place has had a positive impact on the community. Amanda says “We hired five people from Eidson, Kyles Ford, and Sneedville. There are two Hancock County High students working in the restaurant, and one Walters State student.”
One important aspect of Bull Babies is that Amanda is able to pass on her passion and knowledge to a new generation. She says “We pass on our knowledge to these babies. We have 20-year-old kids learning and cooking. There is an investment in food, passing it on to different generations. Food is love, if I love you, I’m going to feed you.”
Amanda concludes “I’ve never worked so hard, made so little and loved it so much,”
The future
In spring the River Place on the Clinch will be more crowded. Bull Babies will expand their hours. Visitors will stay in the cabins. People will float the river, either for a few hours or all day. Kraig says “We wanted to maintain the atmosphere while making it our own.” Looking around the general store he adds “You can do all your Christmas shopping here.” Cathy says “Buc-ee’s doesn’t have anything on the River Place.”
Telia says “It’s a great place for families, we want kids and dogs to come through the door. We appreciate the support of the community. It feels like home.”
Kraig says “It’s the last great place on earth.”