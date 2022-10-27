Volunteer High School’s NJROTC Honor Guard helped Mount Carmel retire its old U.S. and state flags and raise new flags on the new flagpole during a ceremony at City Hall Wednesday morning.
Wednesday’s flag ceremony was also a celebration of Mount Carmel’s newly renovated and revamped garden area beside the post office drive-through where the new flagpole was installed.
“We had a water fountain that had been there for years and it was showing its age, so we decided to try revamp that area and clean it up a little bit,” said City Manager Emily Wood. “We put the new water feature in there, and then decided to put the new flagpole in there as well for that to be the primary location of the flags at City Hall.”
For years Mount Carmel had flown the U.S. flag and the Tennessee State flag on two separate flagpoles on the roof of City Hall facing Main Street and Highway 11-W.
During Wednesday’s ceremony Volunteer NJROTC cadets lowered both flags from City Hall, and formally retired them, presenting the U.S. flag to Vice Mayor Teresa Mawk.
Wood noted that the flagpoles on City Hall will be removed.
“We can’t properly display the flags (on the City Hall roof),” Wood noted. “If we have to pulled them down for half mast, the state flag ends up touching the building. It’s just not proper, so we though if we put a flagpole there (beside the Post Office), we could properly display the flag, and also make it look nicer around City Hall.”