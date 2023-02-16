Rogersville’s 2023 paving projects will include streets surrounding Crockett Springs Park where a two beautification projects have bene completed over the past year.
Last May a “Never Forget Garden” and monument to the Unknown Soldier were completed at the southeast entrance to the park beside Rogers Street.
And, just last week seven lamp posts were installed at the park to improve its appearance and security after dark.
The Rogersville Heritage Association owns the park and raised money for the lamp posts. At the beginning of Tuesday’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting RHA director Melissa Nelson thanked the board and the city maintenance department for supplying the labor to install the lamps.
“Those lamps are up, they’re lit, they are stunning,” Nelson told the board. “The support with Mark Morley being down there, and Matt, and Scott — they put their name on those. They treated that park like it’s their own. I have never seen it looking as good as it does now. It is fabulous.”
Nelson added, “There’s a possibility we may want to put three more in. But, I think it’s going to stop the unwanted activities. … I personally can’t thank you enough for everything. That’s been a dream, and we’ve now seen it come to life.”
‘Rogan, Rogers, and Crockett’
On Tuesday the BMA voted unanimously to advertise for paving bids. Rogersville allocated $250,000 in its 2022-23 budget for paving, and City Recorder Glenn Hutchens told the board the roads surrounding Crockett Springs Park need attention.
“Since they’ve done a lot of work down here at Crockett Springs Park, we’re going to get those streets around there — Rogan, Rogers, and Crockett — and that will just enhance that,” Hutchens told the board.
The board also approved paving Kyle street, but that will be contingent on a related project being completed at City Hall.
Other potential paving is on hold pending completion of the Water Department’s repair projects. Hutchens noted that they don’t want to pave a road, and then have to tear it up to make water line repairs.
‘It’s an eyesore’
The BMA also agreed to advertise for bids on exterior work at City Hall, 106 Kyle Street, including replacement of wood trim throughout the building.
That exterior work also includes removal of the old Water Department pay window ramp in front of City Hall.
“It’s an eyesore, in my opinion,” Hutchens said. “Our people can tear that out, and we’re going to landscape the front, except for the concrete drive for the police department. Mark and his guys are going to tear that out and re-concrete that.”
Building inspector Steven Nelson said he will draw up specifications for the City Hall project to be advertised for bids. Nelson noted City Hall is within Rogersville’s Historic District, so the material included in those specs will meet the approval of the Historic Preservation Commission.
“We do allow composite,” said Nelson, who is also a member of the HPC. “I think it would be a good compromise. It lasts a lot longer. It’s still paintable. It will look exactly like it does right now.”