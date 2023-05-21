If one positive thing has come out of the Summer Wells disappearance nightmare it is the $39,774 check presented Thursday to an organization dedicated to serving children like Summer and her brothers.
On Thursday Church Hill Rescue Squad Chief Tim Coup presented a check to the Third Judicial District Child Advocacy Center (CAC) at its Rogersville office.
The CAC serves children who are victims of abuse in Hawkins, Greene, Hamblen and Hancock counties. It's a privately funded, non-profit agency, and executive director Deana Hicks said the $39,774 check presented by Coup Thursday was the single largest donation her agency has ever received.
That check was the unclaimed donations intended to serve as a reward to anyone with information that led to Summer’s recovery.
Summer, was reported missing from her home in the Beech Creek community on June 15, 2021 when she was 5 years old. The CHRS was the lead rescue agency on the initial search which lasted 13 days.
During that initial search there were checks for $25,000 and $10,000 that were submitted to create a reward fund. Subsequently CHRS agreed to manage the reward fund, and created a bank account for contributions to be submitted.
Eventually the check contributors asked for their checks to be returned, stating they would make those reward funds available if Summer was found. That left approximately $40,000 in the reward fund after contributions ceased last year.
CHRS then filed a lawsuit in Chancery Court giving any contributors an opportunity to appear in court and reclaim their donations. At the conclusion of that court case Chancellor Doug Jenkins awarded the reward funds, minus court fees, to the Child Advocacy Center.
Coup told the Review Thursday that when the reward expired after one year, the CHRS Board of Directors decided to funds should go to a worthy cause.
“From the start of the Summer Wells case, speaking with state and federal employees, they utilized the Child Advocacy Center in Mosheim for quite a bit of the case,” Coup said. “I believe it was used for Summer’s siblings.”
If the money wasn’t used as a reward, Coup said the CHRS, “...wanted that money to go to an agency in our region, and in our area, that can help with other children.”
“The Department of Children’s Services and Child Advocacy Center do so much more than people realize,” Coup added. “My eyes were opened quite a bit in just that two week stint we were there on what type of services they provide.”
Hicks said the CECis incredibly grateful for the contribution.
“We are providing direct services to children and their families when there are child abuse allegations," hicks said. "Particularly allegations involving what Tennessee would call severe abuse — when a child has been sexually abused, severely physically abused, methamphetamine exposure, prenatally exposed — the abuse that’s going to cause the most trauma in their lives.”
Hicks added, “We’re providing these specialized services with highly trained individuals, in a safe, comfortable, child friendly setting. When those kids come in, that’s child’s only job is to start being a kid again.”
Hicks and Coup both echoed the sentiment that they are still hopeful and optimistic that a tip will come in that brings Summer home safely.
“Until that day comes that we can find Summer and put that case to rest, that money will be used directly to make sure kids have a safe environment,” Hicks said. “This is huge. This is the largest single donation our agency has ever received. We are a small agency. We have five employees, and we serve about 700 kids per year from our four counties. This will be put to good use.”
Summer’s June 15, 2021 disappearance resulted in massive, 13-day search involving more than 1,100 searchers, not including police, and covering 4.6 square miles of rugged, mountainous terrain surrounding her home.
This was followed by months of intense investigation by the Hawkins Co. Sheriff’s Office, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
Police and rescuers again descended on the property during the last week of November, 2021 and covered approximately 350 acres. A dive team with the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office also assisted in searching a nearby pond. Searchers returned to Beech Creek in Late February, 2022 for another search of the area.
Neither the searches nor the investigation have resulted in information leading to Summer’s recovery or what happened to her.
Summer’s 7th birthday was Feb. 4. Anyone with information about Summer’s disappearance or whereabouts is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND with credible information.