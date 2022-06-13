Summers Wells’ favorite dog “Yucky” has a new home and was neutered last week at the Hawkins County Humane Society to make her adoption official.
There was an outcry on social media earlier this year about alleged neglect of the Wells family dogs, especially after Donald Wells went to jail this past February.
Much of the online anger was aimed at the Hawkins County Humane Society by out-of-state video bloggers who “report” on the Wells case via YouTube videos.
Those “YouTubers” have been blamed by law enforcement for spreading much of the misinformation about the Summer Wells disappearance that has bogged down investigators who have to follow up on all tips, even if they’re false.
What the video bloggers didn’t know was that the HCHS was contributing pet food and medicine to Summer’s mother Candus Wells, who didn’t want to surrender the dogs.
Candus was especially reluctant to surrender Summer’s favorite dog 1.5-year-old “Yucky”, which was originally named “Lucky”.
Summer mispronounced her dog’s name, and the name “Yucky” stuck.
HCHS manager Sandy Behnke said Yucky was much sought after, especially by YouTube bloggers and morbid souvenir hunters.
Yucky was instead fostered to a young woman who recently moved to Northeast Tennessee and hadn’t previously heard of the Summer Wells disappearance. The woman came to the shelter looking for a dog to adopt, and got lucky with Yucky.
She sheltered Yucky for a couple of weeks, and it was a good fit. Yucky was neutered last week, which was a requirement for the adoption to become final. The name of the woman who adopted Yucky isn’t being released to the public.
“Candus didn’t want to give away Yucky, but she’s hardly ever home any more, and that’s why they finally decided to surrendered the rest of the animals to us,” Behnke said.
Rumors of neglect
Earlier this year reports began to surface that the Wells dogs, which numbered over 10 at one time including several puppies, were being neglected.
“We were harassed by the YouTubers and they were really giving it to us hard for not going and seizing the dogs,” Behnke said. “But, the whole time we were helping them (Candus). We wanted them to continue working with us, so we were offering them shots, vaccinations, wormer, and getting them spayed and neutered. They surrendered some, and then about (a month ago) they finally surrendered them all to us.”
Candus had been selling puppies from Yucky’s latest litter for $50 each, but they were all gone by the time the dogs were surrendered, Behnke said. There were also several cats at the Wells residence, but the fate of the cats us unknown.
After the last dogs were surrendered the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office went to the Wells residence and confirmed that were no dogs or cats on the property.
“We took in four dogs and one cat the first time,” Behnke said. “Then we got another four dogs including Yucky. A friend who was helping them kept one of the dogs, Blue. There was one dog we couldn’t catch, and three days later we got that one. They told us there’s none left out there. We got all of them.”
Behnke added, “All those dogs were healthy. We had YouTubers saying, Call the Humane Society and tell them to do their job. We were getting nasty letter, hate mail and threats against us by the YouTubers who don’t even live in our state. It was crazy and stressful, but that’s over now. We’ve got them all.”
Y
ucky was in high demand
Behnke said she there were YouTubers from across the country willing to drive to Rogersville to adopt Yucky.
“We probably could have sold that dog for a million dollars to the YouTubers,” Behnke said. “They were fighting over her. They would have driven from California, New York — all of these places they all wanted that dog. We adopted Yucky out to a girl who just moved here a month ago and never heard about the Summer Wells case.”
Yucky was the only female dog that the Wells family owned. All the other dogs were males. Aside from Yucky, last week another Wells dog named Rocky was adopted as well.
As of last week all the dogs had been fixed, and only two dog remain at the shelter up for adoption — 1.5-year-old Niles and 1-year-old MooMoo — both of which are fixed, wormed and vaccinated.
Anyone interest in adopting Rocky or MooMoo can visit the HCHS at 5180 Highway 11W, Rogersville; or call (423) 272-6538.