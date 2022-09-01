Aug. 29 is an important day in the career of Hawkins County Juvenile Judge Daniel Boyd for two reasons.
It’s the day he appointed Juvenile Judge in 2011.
And now it’s the day that his Juvenile Judge position became full time.
On Monday the Hawkins County Commission voted 14-3 in favor of increasing the Juvenile Judge position from two days per week to five days per work.
Final approval by the Hawkins County Commission required a two-third vote by the full commission, or 14 votes.
Boyd later admitted he was surprised that Monday’s vote occurred without any discussion or debate on the part of the commission.
On the other hand, this is an issue that has been discussed and debated by the commission for years, including earlier this year when the commission voted to seek a private act from the Tennessee General Assembly which was required for Monday’s vote to take place.
The Hawkins County Juvenile Judge becomes a full time position on Jan. 1, 2023, and Boyd has six months from Monday’s approval to shut down his private practice.
By statute Boyd’s two-day per week Juvenile Judge salary was required to be 40 percent of the full time Hawkins County Sessions Court Judge salary.
This past fiscal year Boyd was paid $68,348, which is 40% of the $170,869 salary that Sessions Judge Todd Ross was paid. As a full time position the Juvenile Judge salary must be equal to the Sessions Judge salary.
The three commissioners who voted against the change were Danny Alvis, Raymond Jessee and Charlie Thacker. The main objection to the change has always been the additional $100,000 annual cost.
Following Monday’s commission meeting Boyd told the Review this change has been needed for along time, not just because the number of cases in his court has increased.
“I’ve been saying for a long time the time it takes to address them is getting more and more lengthy,” Boyd said. “I think this will help me be able to do my job. Instead of cramming so many cases in on a Tuesday or a Thursday I can spread them out and spend a little bit more time reading reports. Some cases don’t take as long as others. The ones that are going to take a little bit longer, they need to have that time to review the case file, review the reports and make sure I’ve got my I’s dotted and my T’s crossed.”
Review: What is your reaction to the commission’s vote?
Boyd: It’s a big relief. It’s been a long time coming.
Review: Were you surprised that it was approved without debate?
Boyd: I was. That was a pleasant surprise.
Review: How long has this change bene in the works?
Boyd: I know Judge Taylor had started it before he left and went to the Sessions Judge. I’ve been at it 11 years today, and I’ve been trying at least eight of those 11 years to try to at least get it expanded.
Review: Is there now going to be Juvenile Court five days per week?
Boyd: I will be up there five days per week. I would say court a minimum of four. Fridays typically we are short staffed because some of the court staff does the child protective investigative specific meetings. A member of the court staff does the foster care review board meetings. Those are done on Fridays so more likely than not those will just be administrative days.