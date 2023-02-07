Work began last week on the installation of seven lamp posts at Crockett Spring Park to help with the appearance and night time security at the park.
The Rogersville Heritage Association, which owns the park, purchased the lamp posts and materials with the proceeds of fundraisers, and the city assisted with cost of installation, which was performed by Holston Electric Cooperative.
As of Friday one lamp post was in place at the southwest entrance to the park, and workers were digging trenches to connect the other lamp posts with underground electric lines.
There’s another lamp post going up at the gazebo near the main entrance to the park, one at the flagpole where the Unknown Soldier memorial is located at the southeast entrance to the park, a couple on the trails, and one at the entrance to the “old pool” on the north end of the park.
RHA member Brock Gladson, who was at the park Friday observing the installation, noted that there will also be a Memorial Garden installed on the north end of the park.
While HEC was digging Friday there were volunteers at the park with metal detectors looking for relics in the newly dug up soil.
Gladson noted that there were some finds which were taken to the Depot Museum to be put on display.
Last year the Rogersville Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved its portion of the Hawkins County Parks and Recreation 10-Year Master Plan which outlined the city’s wish lists for public parks including Rogersville City Park and Swift Park, as well as Crockett Spring Park which is owned by the RHA.
The plan is required by the state in order for the county and municipalities to be eligible for future park and recreation grants.
Crockett Springs Park had $377,319 worth of low priority projects listed including an ADA compliant 10-foot wide asphalt walking path for $144,638; replacing the tire wall with a RediRock wall at the creek for $108,750; and new restrooms for $72,500.