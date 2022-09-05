Sheriff Ronnie Lawson’s Drug Fund which he uses to pay, train and equip officers for his war on drugs received a big boost thanks to the Hawkins County Commission.
The commission was asked at its Aug. 29 meeting to consider allocating $200,000 of the more than $1.65 million Hawkins County received as part of its “Baby Doe” state opioid lawsuit settlement.
Instead the commission voted to allocate $300,000 to the Drug Fund, which was expected to be completely depleted by the end fo the 2022-23 fiscal year without an infusion of funds.
Historically the HCSO Drug Fund is replenished through property and cash seizures in drug cases.
Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Tony Allen told the commission during its Aug. 29 meeting that due to state law changes, drug related seizures are way down.
“Next year, or maybe the year after, if you want a drug fund it’s going to have to be supported by something other than drug seizures,”Allen said. “I think we’re well under $200,000 now. That’s what pays for overtime. That’s what pays for confidential informants. It’s not the general fund that supports the drug side of it, except for the (non-overtime) salaries.”
Allen noted the the HCSO Chevy Tahoe’s were purchased from the Drug Fund, but they’re all over 200,000 mile now.
Commissioner Valerie Goins made a motion to amend the resolution by increasing the proposed Baby Doe allocation to the Drug Fund to $400,000, but that motion failed for lack of a second
Goins noted that her $400,000 proposal is the same amount of Baby Doe funds that the commission allocated to a group of Northeast Tennessee Judges who are creating a regional drug treatment facility in Carter County for felony defendants.
“I feel the sheriff’s Office needs this money,” Goins said. “We have the funds there, and what would be a better way to spend some of these funds than helping the Sheriff’s Office out, who are fighting these crimes.”
Commissioner Syble Vaughan-Trent made a motion to increase the proposal from $200,000 to $300,000, which was approved 14-4 with commissioners Raymond Jessee, Jeff Barrett, Charles Thacker and Larry Clonce opposed.
The amended motion was then approved 15-3 with Jessee, Thacker and Commissioner George Bridwell opposed.
Allocations from the Baby Doe Opioid Lawsuit Settlement include the $300,000 for the HCSO, $400,000 for the felony drug treatment center, and $300,000 to establish an Isaiah 117 House.
That leaves a little more than $650,000 from the opioid settlement still to be distributed.
In July Sessions Judge Todd Ross requested the entire $1.65 million to establish a residential drug treatment facility in Rogersville to work with his Recovery Court.
In July the commission asked Ross to return with a formal proposal including cost estimates for his project. As of the Aug. 29 meeting that proposal hadn’t been submitted.
“If he wants to make a request there’s still $658,000,” said Mark DeWitte, who was a commisisoner at that time but is now mayor.