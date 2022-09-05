Tony Allen

HCSO Chief Deputy Tony Allen explained to the county commission on Aug. 29 that the sheriff’s drug fund is dwindling due to changes in state law regarding drug property seizures.

 Jeff Bobo

Sheriff Ronnie Lawson’s Drug Fund which he uses to pay, train and equip officers for his war on drugs received a big boost thanks to the Hawkins County Commission.

Rogersville, TN

Aug. 29, 2022

