This week, Oct. 17 to 21, is International Charity Fraud Awareness Week, and Secretary of State Tre Hargett is reminding Tennesseans of resources available from his office to help avoid scams.

This video, produced by the Tennessee Secretary of State's office, offers wise giving tips for Tennesseans. Learn more from the Division of Charitable Solicitations, Fantasy Sports and Gaming here: http://sos.tn.gov/products/charitable-solicitations-and-gaming/tips-giving

