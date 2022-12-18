The Cherokee Chiefs had five players in double figures as they advanced in the Big H BBQ Christmas Bash Saturday night with a 67-58 win over the Happy Valley Warriors.
The win puts the Chiefs in the winner's bracket and they will play South Greene in the semi-finals Monday at 5 p.m. at Cherokee.
The Chiefs never trailed, jumping out 5-0 early and leading 15-9 after the first quarter. Elisha Jones poured in eight second quarter points and the Chiefs led 33-21 at halftime.
Cherokee opened the third quarter with Joey Henley scoring off a lob pass from Colton McClain. McLain, Parker Travis and Bryce Elliot each scored four points in the period and the Chiefs appeared to be in control 49-33 at the quarter’s end.
The Warriors made a run in the fourth quarter, cutting the lead to nine points. Will Price had six points in the quarter and Jones added four. Travis hit four late free throws to help seal the victory.
Colby Chausse led Happy Valley with 16 points.
Elisha Jones scored 16 points for the Chiefs. Parker Travis had 13 and Colton McLain and Will Price had 11 each. Bryce Elliott was in double figures with 10. Josh Henley had 4 points and Lofton Hayes 2.
Other boys scores
West Greene over Jenkins, Ky. 85-66.
Sullivan East over Hancock County 60-33
South Greene over Union County 73-69.
West Greene plays Sullivan East Monday at 3 p.m. in the other winner's bracket semi-final game.
In the early games Jenkins plays Hancock County at 9:30 a.m.; and Unions County plays Happy Valley at 11 a.m.
There will be a full day of games Tuesday as well concluding with the boys championship game at 8 p.m.