There’ll be plenty of huge victories as the year unfolds, but also some smaller – but still notable – personal milestones to be aware of.
Here’s a look at what’s at stake, beyond the Cup championship:
KYLE BUSCH
He needs just one more victory to set a new NASCAR mark for most consecutive season with at least one win. Busch is tied right now with Richard Petty, at 18. He’s also 92 away from leading a total of 19,000 career laps, and 34 starts away from tying NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt St. at No. 23 on the all-time list for career starts. He’d tie in October at Homestead-Miami, and potentially surpass him at Martinsville.
DENNY HAMLIN
He’s two away from a total of 50 career wins, which would tie Hamlin with Ned Jarrett and Junior Johnson at No. 13 on the all-time list.
KEVIN HARVICK
He’s set to make an impressive 800th career start in April at Talladega. Harvick is only 15 away from tying Jeff Gordon for No. 9 on the list of all-time career starts. He could tie Gordon in June at the World Wide Technology Speedway, and then pass him in June at Sonoma. He’s also just 99 away from leading 16,000 career Cup laps, and give Top 5 finishes away from notching 250 all time.
BRAD KESELOWSKI
He’s set to make his 500th career start in June at the World Wide Technology Raceway, and is 93 away from 9,000 career laps as leader.
JOEY LOGANO
He needs just one win to collect at least one Cup victory in 12 straight season. That would tie Logano with Denny Hamlin at No. 13. He’s also one Top 5 finish away from a career 150. With nine more consecutive starts, Logano will tie Richard Petty for No. 19 all time. He would reach that make in April at Martinsville and then surpass Petty in April at Talladega.
TYLER REDDICK
He’s nine Top 10 finishes away from a career 50.
MARTIN TRUEX JR.
He’s 16 consecutive starts away from tying Jeff Burton at No. 10 all time, which would potentially happen in June at Sonoma. Truex would move in front of Burton in June at Nashville.
BUBBA WALLACE
He would make his 200th career Cup start, also in June at Nashville.