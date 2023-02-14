NASCAR begins its season with the sport’s biggest event, the Dayton 500. But that doesn’t mean there isn’t plenty of excitement still to come.
Buckle up for the sport’s fast-paced 75th anniversary season:
DAYTONA 500
Even those who don’t follow racing have probably heard of the Daytona 500. Held in February at the Daytona International Speedway in the city of NASCAR’s birth, the race marks the beginning of every Cup Series as teams rev their engines for another exciting year. Daytona often sets a tone for the rest of the season, just as it did in 2022. Austin Cindric won the most recent race with Roger Penske, whose team eventually claimed the Cup title.
CHICAGO STREET RACE
Your favorite stock-car racers will transform the city streets of Chicago into a race for the ages on July 4th weekend, as iconic landmarks like Grant Park and Soldier Field go whizzing by. This year kicks off a three-year agreement to race the 2.2 mile 12-turn street course.
NORTH WILKESBORO
Efforts by Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Speedway Motorsports’ Marcus Smith brought racing back to the this historic rural setting, which stood for so long as a signature race in NASCAR. The All-Star race is now set for May, following a Truck Series event.
COCA-COLA 600
Racing comes to Charlotte on Memorial Day weekend, around the critical midpoint of every season as momentum is gained and lost. The Coca-Cola 600 is more than a chance to turn it all around, or to extend a lead. It’s an endurance test, as NASCAR’s longest race. The fact that it takes place on the same date as the Indianapolis 500 has created something of a friendly rivalry, and some drivers have attempted to win both.
CHAMPIONSHIP RACE
The championship race has been held at Phoenix since 2020, and by this point the season is rumbling to its incredible conclusion. Only four drivers will have a shot. Everything comes down to this winner-take-all event.
2023 NASCAR Cup Series Schedule
Feb 16: Duels at Daytona
Feb 19: Daytona 500
Feb. 26: Fontana
March 5: Las Vegas
March 12: Phoenix
March 19: Atlanta
March 26: Austin
April 2: Richmond
April 9: Bristol dirt
April 16: Martinsville
April 23: Talladega
April 30: Dover
May 7: Kansas
May 14: Darlington
May 21: All-Star at North Wilkesboro
May 28: Charlotte
June 4: Gateway (Madison, Ill.)
June 11: Sonoma
June 25: Nashville Superspeedway
July 2: Chicago
July 9: Atlanta
July 16: New Hampshire
July 23: Pocono
July 30: Richmond
Aug. 6: Michigan
Aug. 13: Indianapolis road course
Aug. 20: Watkins Glen
Aug. 26: Cup Series Playoffs
Sept. 3: Darlington
Sept. 10: Kansas
Sept. 16: Bristol
Sept. 24: Texas
Oct. 1: Talladega
Oct. 8: Charlotte Road Course
Oct. 15: Las Vegas
Oct. 22: Homestead-Miami
Oct. 29: Martinsville
Nov. 5: Phoenix