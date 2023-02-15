He announced a retirement two years ago, intent on trying IndyCar.
Now the seven-time NASCAR champ is back, though primarily as a part-time owner of Petty GMS. Johnson has said he’ll race, but only in about five total Cup races. The first will be the legendary season-opening Daytona 500, where Johnson has already won twice.
Johnson credited his return to the unique business structure and charter model found in NASCAR. He immediately mentioned the Coca-Cola 600 as a race of interest – no surprise, considering that he’s won there four previous times.
He also discussed racing in the Indianapolis 500, which is held on the same day – but there were early questions about how that would unfold. After all, Chip Ganassi was restructuring his IndyCar team in the wake of Johnson’s NASCAR comeback. Besides, Johnson’s part ownership in a Chevy team would presumably keep him from racing with Gannassi’s Honda team.
Johnson’s time with IndyCar was respectable, though it couldn’t compare to his NASCAR successes. He debuted last May, and had some success with ovals. Road and street courses, however, proved to be a much more difficult transition. Johnson won Cup titles in 2006-10, 2013 and 2016, but finished No. 21 in IndyCar’s 2022 standings.
Then Petty GMS and Johnson started talking, and a new partnership began to come together after Johnson spent 20 years with Rick Hendrick. Together, they had won more than 80 Cup races, but Johnson has become more interested in the business side of things since experimenting with IndyCar.
Ganassi allowed Johnson to peek inside the inner workings of funding a race team, and Johnson’s team ended up taking the lead on many of his own sponsorship deals. Showing a flare for the dramatic, Johnson announced his surprising return at the Phoenix Speedway – where he’d originally retired after the season finale in 2020. He reportedly had even attended a NASCAR race since.
Johnson is currently tied with the late Dale Earnhardt Sr. and Richard Petty for most all time Cup championships – both of whom are NASCAR Hall of Famers. Petty GMS is a 10-year-old two-car team which dumped Ty Dillon in the offseason for Noah Gragson. The team is rounded out by No. 43, driven by Erik Jones; he won at Darlington last year – but did not qualify for the playoffs.
Now Johnson joins Petty as the faces of the organization.