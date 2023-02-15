A group of racing proponents met at a rooftop lounge that was then famous for hosting Al Capone.
Not anymore. Instead, Daytona, Florida’s art-deco Streamline Hotel is now known as the place where NASCAR was born in December 1947. More meetings would follow, as they developed a plan to fix everything that was wrong with racing.
Officially listed as businessmen, race-car owners, promoters and drivers, all of them kept a lively sideline going as bootleggers. Their escapades fed into the culture of racing, even as it rapidly outgrew those humble origins.
Promoter Bill France, a former racer, had placed an ad in Speed Age magazine, the “bible” of American racing, which sparked this historic meeting. Restless veterans were returning home from World War II, and France’s super-fast beach racing began attracting scores of thrill seekers. But IndyCar organizers and AAA looked down their noses at these country racers, leading France to form his own sanctioning body.
The National Championship Stock Car Circuit was founded in 1947, promising races “where the fastest that run, run the fastest.” Unfortunately, his new group joined a bevy of other emerging circuits, including the National Stock Car Racing Association and the American Stock Car Racing Association. Each of them had their own specific rules, and shady promoters took advantage of the chaos.
France’s meeting was an attempt to sort it all out. It wasn’t easy, but they eventually developed with a rough sketch of what NASCAR would become – beginning with France’s insistence that they use stock cars. Someone suggested the National Association of Stock Car Auto Racing, and it stuck.
NASCAR was incorporated in February 1948, and racing began thereafter. Red Byron won the first race – but not in a stock car. Production from Detroit was still in the midst of a postwar lag, forcing NASCAR to use modified cars until the summer of 1949.
France remained as NASCAR president until 1972, when his son Bill France Jr. began the sport’s modern era. Mike Helton, Bill Sr.’s grandson Brian France and Steve Phelps later served. The chairman’s role is filled by Bill Sr.’s second son Jim France is chairman, who was only three when everyone gathered for that initial 1947 meeting in Daytona.
The Founder’s Day celebration is still held at the Streamline Hotel, though the former Ebony Room where NASCAR began is now called the Sky Lounge Bar.