Kyle Busch and Tyler Reddick had respectable years, but then made some of the biggest off-season news.
Here’s where some of your favorite drivers ended up in advance of the season kickoff on Feb. 5 at the Busch Light Clash in Los Angeles:
BUSCH AND REDDICK
These two moves will be forever intertwined. Tyler Reddick announced in July that he was joining 23XI Racing after partnering with Richard Childress for years. He’d only recently won his first Cup race, held at Road America. Then he added that the change wouldn’t take place until 2024, leaving Reddick as a lame duck for a season and a half of racing.
Childress worked out a deal to shorten the timeline, then signed Kyle Busch to end his 15-year career with Joe Gibbs Racing. The loss of primary M&Ms sponsorship at Gibbs Racing after 15 years may have directly led to the departure of Busch. Cheddar’s extended its sponsorship with Childress, where Busch ultimately landed.
23XI is owned by NASCAR’s Denny Hamlin and basketball legend Michael Jordan. They’ve had Bubba Wallace as primary driver since launching in 2021.
OTHER NOTABLE MOVES
Ty Dillon left Petty for Spire Motorsports, where he’ll drive the No. 77 Chevy. Noah Gragson and Ty Gibbs will be making their full-time debuts in the Cup series, after they tangled until the end for the 2022 Xfinity Series title. Together they combined for 15 victories before Gibbs ultimately swept past Gragson for the championship. Ryan Preece and A.J. Allmendinger are full-time Cup Series racers again. Allmendinger shared time in Kaulig Racing’s No. 16 Chevy in 2022, while Preece spent last season as a reserve driver at Stewart-Haas Racing. Featured part-timers this year will include Jimmie Johnson, who is returning for a limited number of Cup Series events after two seasons in IndyCar.
FAVORITE CHANNELS
What’s not changing is where to watch. NBC will again be the go-to station for racing, adding another race for a total of 10 over the upcoming season. In all, NBC and Fox will air 21 events, the most Cup races since 2009. The NBC portion of the year begins June 25 at Nashville. Ten Cup races will air in primetime. The new schedule will again feature a handful of road courses, including Watkins Glen, Circuit of Americas in Austin, Texas, Sonoma, Indianapolis and the Roval in Charlotte.