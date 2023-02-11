What better way to begin Valentine’s Day than with breakfast in bed?
You’ll have to get up early, and be careful not to wake them.
But the rewards for your stealthy surprise will go beyond doing something nice for your significant other. Breakfast is too often wrongly overlooked in our busy lives, when instead it’s of critical nutritional importance.
So offer your partner or spouse a moment of tasty luxury, as they get a chance to relax and enjoy your company before getting on with the day.
GOOD IMPRESSION
So you’ve gotten up early, created just the right menu and completed the preparations without burning anything. Next focus on presentation, which can sometimes be underestimated. Purchase Valentine’s Day-themed decorative items to really jazz up things. You may also add attractive herbs as a garnish, if that won’t negatively impact the flavor profile. If you’re serving French toast or pancakes, consider a light dusting of powered sugar. It tastes as great as it looks. Pair it all with a personal gift to complete your surprise. This can be a handmade item or a small piece of jewelry – but shouldn’t represent the main gift. It’s simply supposed to function as a preview for what’s to come on their special day.
HEALTHY OPTIONS
Breakfast is actually the most important meal of your day, according to an overwhelming number of medical professionals. These early meals help jump start your metabolism, setting a calorie-burning standard for the rest of the day. Studies also show that breakfast can help with concentration and creativity in the hours that follow. Just make sure to create a meal that focuses on high-nutrient, high-quality foods like egg whites, fruit, lean meats and granola. Avocado toast has become a trendy breakfast choice for a reason. It’s easy to prepare and provides lots of essentials to get your Valentine’s Day day off to a great start.
‘BERRY’ SPECIAL
Think of berries as your secret Valentine’s Day weapon. Whether used as a theme or just to add a splash of color and taste, berries can take your breakfast up a notch. Freeze strawberries or raspberries inside ice cubes, or use them to make fruit smoothies or a morning cocktail. Cook them into muffins, pancakes or cinnamon rolls. You can garnish almost any drink with berries, but they’re especially attractive on a plate: Cut them in half, and they look like tiny hearts.