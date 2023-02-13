The day is often filled with grand gestures, but none bigger than this.
Plan ahead if you’re hoping to turn the most romantic holiday of the year into an unforgettable moment.
After all, it may be harder to surprise someone if the proposal is in any way expected. There’s a built-in risk that this special moment may get ruined by someone who figures out what you’ve been planning.
Add a layer of mystery, while also making sure that the time and place is just right.
TAKE IT EASY
There’s something to be said for a well-executed proposal, even if it just means surprising her by arriving to pop the question well before your scheduled reservation time. But be aware that going over-the-top may take some of the luster away from the moment. Consider the life that you share right now before hiring a sky writer or a mariachi band. Quieter types might better appreciate returning to the scene of your first date, or to a place that defined your relationship in some meaningful way. If you’re unsure, drop a few hints to find out more.
CAPTURE EVERYTHING
You’ll want to document your big day, so hire a photographer early into your planning process. They’re not always easy to schedule. As you’re discussing the shoot, remember that they may be the hardest thing to keep secret in the moment. They’ll more easily blend in with a public proposal, but discuss how the photographer plans to conceal themselves if you’re staging something more personal like a long walk on the beach. If all else fails, consider having a trusted friend on hand to capture the moment.
DON’T DO THIS
Don’t hide the ring in a completely ridiculous spot. You can lose it in a champagne glass, box of chocolates or in a cupcake – and in the most dangerous of ways, should they accidentally gulp it down. Don’t set unrealistic expectations: People respond to big surprises in their own special ways. That might mean crying, screaming, cursing, even laughing. None of these reactions means they’re saying no, only that they were caught off guard – and that was really the point of this whole thing, right? Don’t sweat the small stuff. If a curious dog ruins your perfect picnic, it simply becomes another chapter in the story of your love.