Few things are more satisfying than washing off a coat of winter grime with a power washer. You can use them on windows, walls, pools, driveways, walkways, grills, outdoor furniture, fences, vehicles, decks and more.
But there are some safety guidelines you should keep in mind. Let’s get started.
About Power Washers
Power washers are either electric or gas. The gas units tend to be more powerful than electric ones, delivering up to 3,000 pounds per square inch of pressure. Make sure you match the material you’re washing to the power of your equipment. Home Depot says that vinyl siding can take up to 3,000 psi while aluminum, stucco or soft-grain woods should get no more than 1,500 psi. There are also a variety of wands and attachments to make your job easier.
Rent or Buy?
Many home stores will rent the power washing gear that you need so that you don’t have to buy equipment of your own. This is an ideal situation if you’re going to do projects like your home, driveway and deck, say, once a year. If you’re going to wash your vehicles often or need to do several jobs a year, consider buying either an electric or gas washer to meet your needs.
Prepare the Area
Before you start washing, cover items such as light fixtures and air conditioner compressors on the exterior of a home. Also cover any plants that are close to whatever you’re going to power wash. Make sure to note the locations of windows and electrical outlets. Cover the sockets with tape and avoid them while washing. Pre-scrub the exterior with a scrub brush or spray it down with a garden hose to remove dirt, debris and mildew.
You also want to don your safety gear before turning on your power washer. Use safety goggles and work gloves. Never use a ladder while power washing because the pressure could cause you to lose your balance. Keep the power washer wand at least six feet away from wires. Don’t spray into outlets, cracks and holes. Do not point the power washer at people or pets.
Cleaning
Mix the detergent and water according to manufacturer directions. Attach the washer to your garden hose. Then, attach the wand you want to use to your sprayer. Step back three feet and test the power washer against your surface, adjusting the pressure until you can remove dirt without damaging the surface.
Once you’re done, turn off the washer and disconnect it from the hose. Follow the manufacturer’s directions for proper storage and use the garden hose to rinse any excess soap. Remove any protective tarps and leave your item to dry.