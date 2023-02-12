Money may be tight, but that’s no reason to scrimp on romance.
You’ll have to be a little more creative, and perhaps a bit more flexible too.
Make it a rare night where you both dress up. Grab some candles to add romance and a touch of mystery to dinner, then exchange handmade gifts.
Dig a little, and you might find a cost-conscious place off the beaten path to spend your special evening. Or maybe the day is best concluded with time spent outside under the stars.
The best part about all of these ideas is that they come from the heart — and that’s what this day is really all about.
STAYING HOME
Dinner in doesn’t have to be boring. Find music that recalls a special moment in time, while collecting special mementos for use in decorating the table. Preparing the meal together might make for a fun change of pace. If you’re not in the mood to cook, or just not that great at it, order some affordable takeout but then serve it on your nicest plates.
Create a romantic dessert with decorated cupcakes or cookies. Even something more simple like strawberries dipped in chocolate makes for a special moment. After dinner, have a favorite movie queued up, binge-watch a show you both love, or consider creating new memories with a living-room dance or two. Puzzles and games might also add some laughter to the day.
GETTING THERE
Whether you set up a comfy picnic, strike out on a long hike, watch a slow sunset, or climb aboard a kayak or bicycle, being in the great outdoors can bring your love into focus. In some cases, your choices may be defined by work schedules or other responsibilities, but even a quick visit with Mother Nature provides a beautiful setting. Just be sure to match any activity with your partner’s abilities, so you can participate together.
ON A BUDGET
The fanciest restaurants will often have glitzy Valentine’s Day-themed dinners, with prices to match. But there are likely more budget-friendly options for those who would still prefer to let someone else do the cooking. Seek out a previously undiscovered locally run “mom-and-pop” restaurant where you’ll likely find cheaper meals and a more intimate atmosphere. If all else fails, consider celebrating on a different night — when prices return to normal.