Not your typical high school girl, 2019 Cherokee High School graduate Alexis Helton took auto mechanics from her freshman to senior year.
She was also the only girl to do so. At just 20 years old, Helton has owned 16 cars and 14 of those were fast car mustangs.
Helton can change oil, clutches, brakes, axles and install aftermarket parts. However, Helton is not your average tomboy grease monkey.
She has modeled for Harley Davidson for two years as a calendar girl along with some other professional photography sessions. She has also learned to do some professional photography herself on her favorite subject–fast cars.
On a typical Monday morning Helton gets up early to drive her Mustang to her favorite fishing hole. Helton has always had a tomboy side.
In the 8th grade Helton discovered the drag stip near Rogersville and fell in love with fast cars. When she was 14 years old her parents passed down her older sisters’ car which was a Mustang.
Helton wasn’t even old enough to drive yet but she worked on the Mustang, detailed it and decided to sell it. With her profit she purchased her next car and has continued trading up. “My Pawpa always had a love for Mustangs and I guess I just inherited that,” Helton said.
Every car part can be correlated to a human
“I have never liked to ask anyone for help. If I didn’t learn how to work on the car in school, I have taught myself by watching YouTube videos. Cars are interesting in comparison to human anatomy. It is fascinating that you can correlate every car part to a human. For example, ball joints work similar to human ball joints,” Helton told the Review.
“Medusa” was a 2005 Mustang GT Helton took to car shows
Helton went on to buy another Mustang and again serviced the car, detailed it and resold it. Each sale netted a profit and went right to the next car purchase. By 2018 Helton had purchased “Medusa”, a 2005 bright yellow Mustang GT. She took Medusa to car shows and joined a car cruise club and was the youngest member.
Helton continued trading up and 14 Mustangs later, “I wanted an s550 Mustang. I found a Mach 1, so again I sold my 2016 Mustang and upgraded to it in 2021.” Helton has continued using her mechanical and detailing skills to trade cars and currently drives her 2021 Mach 1 Mustang purchased this year.
Calendar girl for Harley Davidson twice
“Fast cars cost money for upkeep and payments, even if you can work on them,” Helton says. Helton was offered a modeling job from her time at the race track. That job led to more, including photo shoots for Motor Trend TV. Helton was also featured as a Harley Davidson Calendar girl twice in 2021 and 2022.
Additionally, Helton has also learned photography and her specialty is car shoots. Taught by a friend, she also watched YouTube tutorials to learn how to capture the best angles. Her car photos help capture and reach larger audiences, and with that also catches the eye of sponsors.
Never wrecked a car
“I have never wrecked a car. Though racing would be fun, I can’t afford to wreck or blow my cars up. I like my side gigs. Modeling is a lot of fun and in most cases pays well. Photography is also fun. But I always work a full time job along with these side jobs. I can waitress and tend the bar too. I currently work at Aubrees in Morristown.”
When asked what the future holds for Helton, she replied, “Right now I am considering a degree in engineering. I’d like to make wide body cars, learning sheet metal, epoxy, fiberglass, molding and body work.”