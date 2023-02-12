Bouquets unfortunately fade away, while plants can last a lifetime.
Some flowers may return year after year, while other greenery boasts important health benefits.
Some plants relieve allergies, improve air quality and boost your mood. The act of caring for them may actually have the same health advantages as exercising.
Here are some great live plant gift ideas for your Valentine.
ROSES
Local plant stores and home-improvement outlets typically offer a wide variety of rose choices to suit any preference — and they’ll provide blooms for years to come. Beyond colors and sizes, there are a number of varieties that do well in different environments. (Miniature varieties can even be grown indoors.) Whether they continue to live inside, as a shrub or climbing a trellis, these roses will endure as a symbol of your love.
SPECIAL PLANTS
What better planting than one that’s actually shaped like a heart? Of course, the typical Philodendron has heart-shaped leaves, in a remarkable range of green colors. Hoya Kerrii is also a variety of succulent vine plant with fragrant flowers and heart-shaped leaves. Anthuriums have both heart-shaped flowers and leaves — a holiday-appropriate bonus! The hemiontitis arrifolia is likewise known as the “heart fern.” Consult a local nursery to find out which is best for your particular environment.
ORCHIDS
Yes, orchids. You may have heard they’re hard to grow, but with some 20,000 species there is a member of this diverse family that will thrive for you and your partner. They also are typically associated with a white bloom, but actually come in a broad spectrum of colors. And their longevity makes the orchid a powerful symbol of your love.
TREES
When wisely chosen, trees will last for generations. You just have to make sure the particular tree you intend to plant does well in your growing zone. Look up your locality on the USDA zone map to learn more about what to plant. Experts from the plant store or local extension service can also provide additional tips about the right depth and amount of water needed for trees to establish and flourish. Planting too deeply or providing the wrong amount of water are among the most common issues. The Arbor Day Foundation and National Forest Foundation are also helpful resources.