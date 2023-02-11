Doing something yourself can be more touching than a pricey purchase.
Whether it’s restoring a found item, crafting an entirely new gift or up-cycling around the house, you’re giving from the heart.
The problem is often that there is such a wide variety of possibilities that it can be difficult to get started. In a typical store setting, the options are laid out in an orderly fashion. You can choose based on availability, price or both — and gift-wrapping is sometimes included.
The DIY gift has no such pre-set limitations. You can follow your imagination to where ever it takes you. But adding a little bit of creative flair can create a Valentine’s Day gift they’ll never forget.
Here are a few ideas to get started.
CREATE A SCRAPBOOK
Arts and crafts stores typically have a huge selection of scrapbooks that can be used to build a one-of-a-kind gift. Dig into your digital files in advance to find memories that span the length of your relationship, then get them printed out. They are typically arranged chronologically, but feel free to let your imagination soar. Collecting fun memories from vacations or family gatherings into one place, for instance, may give the images a new impact.
COMPLETE IT TOGETHER
Consider purchasing something that’s unfinished so that the two of your can work on the gift together. Candle-making kits typically arrive with everything you need in a single box, including a selection of essential oils in a variety of fragrances. Special soaps are a standard Valentine’s Day gift, so why not create your own instead of one with a pre-selected scent or color? Create a series of “open-when” letters to bring you closer throughout the day, and the rest of the year. They can be opened when your significant other misses you, or when they’d like a kiss. The options are only limited by your own creativity.
OTHER COOL IDEAS
Decorate a glass jar with hearts, ribbons and other Valentine’s Day-themed items, then fill it with handwritten rectangular-shaped pieces of paper detailing all of the things you love about them. The heartfelt messages are sure to bring a warm smile. Mix and match favorite candies, savory items, cheeses, lean meats, even mini-bottles of favorite drinks into a hand-decorated basket. Make a map collage of places where key things happened in your love story, with hand-written memories about what made them so special.