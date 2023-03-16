Sometimes, it’s not that you have a black thumb. Maybe you’ve been buying the wrong plants for your USDA growing zone.
The growing zones are a temperature minimums for your area, ranging from the coldest — 1a, or -60 to -55 degrees Fahrenheit — to 13b, or 65 to 70 degrees Fahrenheit.
Each zone represents the mean extreme minimum temperature — meaning it’s the average coldest temperature. It does not mean that that’s the coldest it’s ever been or ever will be. You should still prepare for somewhat colder temperatures than what is shown on the map.
Finding Your Zone
You can find your USDA growing zone by going to the interactive GIS map at planthardiness.ars.usda.gov and entering your ZIP code. If you don’t have a broadband Internet connection, you can also find static images that will load better on your connection. Experts at your local garden center or agricultural extension office will also be able to tell you your hardiness zone.
New Data Means New Zones
This is the first time the USDA has offered the upgraded GIS map, and it’s been updated with data from 1976-2005. GIS technology has a higher level of resolution and can show smaller areas of zone definition than previous iterations of the map. It may show, for example, a warmer zone around a larger city because cities tend to hold more heat than rural areas or a cool spot around a hill and valley.
The new map also has new zones. Zones 12 and 13 have annual extreme minimum temperatures above 50 and 60 degrees, respectively. You can find these zones in Hawaii and Puerto Rico. Even though these zones do not include a freeze, they will enable gardeners in these areas to plan for conditions to suit tropical and semitropical plants.
Zones and Climate Change
What you shouldn’t use the zones map for is any evidence of climate change. Climate changes usually show up in records for 50 years or more. Because the zone map uses 30 years of data, it shouldn’t be considered reliable evidence of whether or not there is global warming.