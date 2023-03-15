As the mercury starts to creep up after winter’s chill, you might start to be tempted to kick on the air conditioner to cool down the inside of your home.
But before you reach for the thermostat, there’s some maintenance you need to do to ensure a summer free of HVAC catastrophes.
Clean it Up
After a winter running the furnace, call an HVAC professional to have your air ducts professionally cleaned out. Clear ducts means the cool air from your HVAC moves more efficiently around your house and without spreading dust, dander, mold, mildew, fungi or anything else.
You should also change your air filters at least every 30 days for most filtration systems (check your HVAC owners manual or the instructions on the filter). Dirty filters will overwork your HVAC and shorten the life of your system. It also won’t work as well, meaning you’ll be paying higher utility bills.
While you’re cleaning out, you want to check your outdoor components as well. Clear out leaves, branches and sticks from the equipment before kicking it on for the year. You may even find some small creatures have made their home inside your HVAC unit. Be careful when clearing out debris not to bend or break any of the metal fins on your condenser unit.
Look for Leaks and Cracks
Check around the inside and outside parts of your HVAC and look for any leaks or cracks. Also keep an eye out for any unusual corrosion. If you see anything suspicious, have the HVAC technician out before turning on your system.
Finally, if it’s passed every other test, turn on your A/C and make sure it’s blowing an accurate temperature out of the air ducts in every room. Make sure the registers are all open, even if you rarely use that room, and look for any abnormalities inside and out.
You can also have a technician come out for a routine check of your system before turning it on for the year. Some companies even offer service plans that make this more cost effective and repairs less stressful.