There are a number of unusual ideas that add spice to Valentine’s Day.
Flowers and candlelit dinners have been done. Ready to branch out?
You could learn something, give back to your community, live a little or recreate a key moment. Whatever offbeat activity you choose, it’ll make for a memorable evening that is anything but the same old thing.
RECREATE THE PAST
Valentine’s Day is the perfect time for a nostalgic return to your first date. Whether it took place recently or decades ago, nothing puts your love in perspective like going back to the restaurant or seeing the film that initially brought you together.
It may be easier to stream that first movie than getting back to the restaurant, since it may have closed or you may have moved. If so, consider cooking the same meal at home. Then you can recreate your first dance too.
LIVE IT UP
Tonight is the night to book that special suite at the ritzy downtown hotel you’ve always dreamed of staying in. Or swap out your car for a luxury rental. Even a brief test drive brings an aura of glamour and fun to the day. Bring an extra layer or two and put the top down.
If that five-star restaurant is simply out of your price range, time your visit when there may be early-bird or happy-hour specials. If cost is no option, go all out with a limo and champagne.
GIVE BACK
Projects done together tend to bring people closer, and there’s nothing more rewarding than giving back to those in need. Volunteer at the local soup kitchen, food bank, animal shelter or local charity. Even a smaller effort, like checking in on a neighbor before your big date, could make all of the difference in the world.
After all, many of those who are less fortunate may be spending their Valentine’s Day alone. A warm conversation could provide a huge pick me up.
LEARNING TOGETHER
Consider taking a tandem cooking, art or wine-tasting class. You’ll be learning something together, and will leave having shared a special meal, painting project or tasty libation.
Some restaurants sponsor these special events. You can also check local listings for community centers, churches and arts-and-crafts stores for other interesting events.