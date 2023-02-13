Being alone on this special day doesn’t mean you can’t have fun.
Plan ahead to make sure that it doesn’t turn into just another night in mid-February.
Sure, Valentine’s Day can serve as a painful reminder that you’re not in a relationship, or that one has just ended. Still, there are ways to make the most of the day, even for those who are still looking to date or get married.
HAVE A PARTY
Get together with other single friends for an un-Valentine’s Day party, with drinks, food, games. Make it even more fun by only allowing your guest’s plus-one to be a furry friend. Ready to take it up a notch? Go all out by decorating the space with black accessories and broken hearts.
GO AHEAD AND BINGE
On TV or movies, that is. It’s never been easier to curl up on the couch and watch your favorite series or sequel after sequel after sequel. If you’re in a darkly humorous mood about it all, choose a comedy that fits that tone. If you’re simply feeling dark, watch a police procedural or a scream flick. Skip past the cheesy romantic movies to find action or old westerns. Or go all in on a celebrity crush and watch everything they ever starred in.
MAKE A MEAL
Fancy three-course meals aren’t just for those with a partner. Dig into the kind of cooking you never seem to have the time or energy for, like steaks, lobster or tasty homemade desserts. Use your best plates and silverware, and drink from your grandmother’s best crystal. If cooking just isn’t your thing, order through a delivery app or get some takeout from a favorite local place.
TREAT YOURSELF
Presents aren’t reserved for others, either. Is there a piece of jewelry you’ve been eyeing? A cool clothing item, new book or home accessory? Treat yourself to an indulgence, even if it just a box of special chocolates. Have some flowers delivered, too. Why not?
IGNORE IT ALL
There isn’t a rule saying you can’t ignore social media, certain cable channels and store displays for 24 hours. Focus on every-day activities like work, exercise and recreation that provide healthy distractions. Reach out to someone you haven’t spoken to in some time, whether they are friends, family or simply an old acquaintance.