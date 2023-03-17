Birds, bats, bees, butterflies, beetles and small mammals work to pollinate plants just by going about their busy lives in our garden.
Pollinators are what make the gardening world go ’round.
This helps plants reproduce (meaning flower and fruit). Not only are the flowers and fruits pretty and tasty, but pollinators at work also help prevent soil erosion and shrink carbon footprints.
How You Can Help
Help pollinators by creating space in your garden for them. Here are some pollinator favorites from the gardeners an Monrovia.
Stonecrop, or sedum: Rich foliage and clusters of flowers are the hallmark of this perennial. It’s available in a variety of colors and heights, including a groundcover variety that’s popular with bees.
Milkweed: It’s not just a source of food for monarch butterfly larvae. Milkweed nectar is also good for a whole host of butterflies and bees. There are many varieties, but choose one that’s native to your area to support your local pollinator population.
Coneflower, or echinacea: Traditionally petaled in bright pink, there are now varieties of coneflower in every color of the rainbow. No matter what color you pick, these tall, showy blooms look great in the garden.
Lavender: It smells great and attracts hordes of pollinators. Gardeners in warm, humid climates may find lavender tougher to grow, but there are varieties that work.
Cape fuchsia: This hardy perennial is a favorite treat for hummingbirds. The plant boasts tubular flowers that are perfect for the tiny birds to sip from. Hardy from zones 6-10.
Yarrow: Beautiful yellow flowers and ferny foliage aren’t the only treat these plants pack. Yarrow also attracts hoverflies, lacewings and ladybugs which, in turn, will eat up aphids, mealybugs and mites.
Goldenrod: Fluffy orange flowers are an important food for migrating monarchs and also benefit bees, the good kinds of wasps and helpful flies. Look for an easy care variety that brings beauty to the garden without a lot of work.
Bluebeard: Deep blue flowers appear in the late summer and go into fall, when pollinators need the nectar most. Add bluebeard to prairie and wildlife gardens to extend the pollinator feast into autumn.