Spring is a great time to get growing again, and that includes laying a strong foundation in your garden.
Mulch is probably part of your gardening plan and, if it isn’t, it should be. Mulch helps control weeds, enriches soil, improves moisture retention and adds visual appeal to your gardens and flower beds.
When to Mulch
You should lay your mulch in the spring after you’ve gotten your spring plants in. It’s the icing on your gardening cake.
In autumn and winter, you lay mulch to keep plants from shifting and to protect tender plants from colder temperatures.
You can also mulch around trees or other things in your yard to add visual appeal. When the mulch has fully decomposed into the ground, it’s time to replenish and refresh.
Types of Mulch
There are many types of mulch to use in your gardens, including wood bark, wood chips, plastic sheeting, rubber mulch compounds, colored woods, pine straw, grass clippings, manure and newspaper.
You want to choose a mulch that works well in your environment and in a color that compliments your landscaping and your home. Dyed mulches should be kept dry for at least 24 to 48 hours to keep from staining hard surfaces around them.
Working with Mulch
Wear gardening gloves to protect your hands from dyes and splinters. You should also wear old, comfortable clothes that you won’t mind getting dirty. You might also choose to wear a face mask if you’re prone to allergies.
Move the mulch with a wheelbarrow or cart and a shovel, making sure to lift with your knees and not with your back. Rake the mulch into an even layer.
Maintaining Mulch
If you see mold on your mulch, turn it gently and spread it evenly again. All the surfaces should be exposed to air and light.
As the mulch dries, the mold should go away. If you see weeds sprouting through the mulch, remove them by hand or use a weed and grass killer for large patches.
Sun and rain will fade and deteriorate your mulch — that’s partially what organic mulches are meant to do to enrich the soil. Turn it gently to keep it looking fresher longer.