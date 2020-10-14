On Thursday, October 1, 2020, Apex Bank began operations in Rogersville. In August, Apex Bank entered into an agreement with People’s Community Bank to buy the Highland Unions Bank building located on Highway 66, along with a location in South Knoxville to supplement its rapidly expanding East Tennessee footprint.
“Our team has worked extremely hard and we’ve grown significantly in east Tennessee in just three years,” said Jerome Julian, East Tennessee Community President. “Being able to expand within Hawkins County is a great next step in our overall growth plan. Apex Bank has earned people’s choice awards for being involved in the community with a particular focus on supporting schools. We look forward to engaging with the Rogersville community.”
Apex Bank, founded in 1931 and headquartered in Tennessee, is consistently ranked as one of the best performing community banks in America. Apex Bank has experienced tremendous growth since unifying its brand in 2015, increasing total assets from $157 million to over $870 million as of August 31, 2020.
The Bank’s east Tennessee expansion started in 2017 with the acquisition of American Patriot Bank. Since then, the bank opened an additional six locations in Greene County, along with an office in Bulls Gap and a new location in Rogersville, Hawkins County. The Rogersville office is located at 4020 Highway 66 South and will operate Monday through Thursday 8:00 AM-5:00 PM and Friday 8:00 AM-6:00 PM. The Apex Bank team welcomes former People’s Community Bank customers to visit the team at this location and/or call 423 564-5880 for more information on Apex Bank and the bank’s product offerings.
Apex Bank delivers high-quality financial services and actively looks for opportunities to engage with local communities to build strong relationships that promote economic stability and growth. Apex Bank currently operates 17 offices across Tennessee, in addition to its Knoxville-based national mortgage-servicing center, where the bank purchases residential and commercial mortgages throughout the country. For more information of Apex Bank, please visit www.ApexBank.com. Apex Bank is a member of the FDIC.