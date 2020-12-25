Kingsport, TN – Holston Medical Group (HMG) welcomes Michelle Snodgrass, FNP, to HMG Primary Care at Colonial Heights in Kingsport (4848 Ft. Henry Dr.), joining Dr. Warren Jones, Dr. Mary Axelrad, Dr. Elizabeth Palmer and Jennifer Compton, PA.
As a native of Colonial Heights and a Sullivan South high school graduate, Snodgrass has served the community in many ways. She has coached CHAC/Colonial Heights Optimist volleyball, cheerleading and basketball, and now she is bringing her compassionate care to the area.
“I am so happy to be in my home community,” said Snodgrass. “I can’t wait to serve the people I know and grew up with — I just feel at home here.”
Snodgrass is the oldest of five children and has always been a nurturer. Her mother knew she had this gift and encouraged her to go into nursing. She enjoys helping people and seeing patients get better. Her goal is for them to reach their health and wellness goals so they can live their best life.
“I love when I can work with a patient and we can accomplish goals together,” said Snodgrass. “Explaining the diagnosis, participating in their care and staying on track is the best way to manage chronic conditions.”
Snodgrass obtained her Master of Science in Nursing – Family Nurse Practitioner Specialty at ETSU, (Johnson City, Tenn.) and her Bachelor of Nursing at ETSU, (Johnson City, Tenn.).
Snodgrass resides in Colonial Heights, Tenn. with her husband of 28 years. She has two children and four grandchildren. She and her husband have bought, flipped, and sold houses in the area and it’s a passion of theirs. Her favorite part is imaging the redesign. Snodgrass learned all her construction skills from her father, who she helped build a five-bedroom house. If you ever need her on a Saturday in the Fall, she is a huge college football fan and will be cheering on the University of Alabama, her favorite team.
For more information on HMG Primary Care at Colonial Heights or how to become an HMG patient, call 423-239-5141 or visit www.holstonmedicalgroup.com.