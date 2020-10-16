Watauga Orthopaedics is seeking approval from the State of Tennessee to build a new Orthopaedic Surgery Center aimed at improving quality and access, while lowering costs for patients.
The proposed Watauga Orthopaedics Surgery Center will be the only one of its kind in the region.
“We have served the region for 70 years, and we are committed to continuing that tradition by meeting the growing needs of our community,” said orthopaedic surgeon Marc Aiken, M.D. “Pending approval on the Certificate of Need, we will begin construction on the Watauga Orthopaedics Surgery Center and open in 2022. The new surgery center will expand our capacity to serve patients in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia with our high standard of quality care.”
As a single-specialty ambulatory surgery center, the facility will focus solely on orthopaedic procedures. This provides several benefits for patients, including:
• High quality
• Lower cost
• Convenient, easy access
• Improved efficiency and coordination of care
• Increased capacity to perform more procedures in timely manner
The Watauga Orthopaedics Surgery Center will be centrally located near the Tri-Cities Airport, making it accessible to patients throughout the region. Watauga physicians also will continue to perform surgeries at local hospitals.
Watauga Orthopaedics doctors deliver expert treatment ranging from sports medicine and injury treatment to knee and hip replacements. The team includes 20 physicians, 28 advanced practitioners and physical therapists, and a full team of support staff.
“Thank you for trusting us with your care and for your support as we continue advancing orthopaedic care for the region,” Aiken said.
For more information, visit wataugaortho.com or call 423-282-9011.