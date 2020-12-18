Ten members of the “Just Plein Nuts” outdoor painting group will exhibit their work from January 3, 2021 to February 8, 2021 in the main gallery at the Kingsport
Renaissance Center. Brenda Bundrant, Carol Dixon, Don Gotterbarn, MaryAnn Grib, Janet Hartmann, Kathy Hawk, David Kramer, Jennifer Phipps, Kathleen Turner andJohn Youssi are outdoor (plein air) painting enthusiasts from around the region and have met and painted together at a variety of locations throughout northeast Tennessee and southwest Virginia. The exhibit features recent work either completed at or inspired by these outdoor painting experiences. Beautiful images capturing our regional landscape in oil, acrylic and watercolor will be on display and available for sale.
No formal reception is planned for this exhibit, due to ongoing Covid-19 concerns.
But paintings will be on view in the gallery under social distancing guidelines. The
Renaissance Center is located at 1200 E. Center Street, Kingsport, TN. The gallery islocated on the second floor of the building, open Monday – Friday 9am to 8pm,Saturday 9am to noon. Enter at the back of the building.
“Just Plein Nuts” is an informal group of regional painters who enjoy the challenge ofpainting outdoors, working to capture the light and color of on-location subjects.
Emphasized by notable 19 th century artists, plein air painting has developed an enthusiastic following in recent years, inspiring plein air painting groups and special events around the country.
The Kingsport Art Guild is committed to creating opportunities for the Upper East Tennessee and Southwest Virginia communities to experience and showcase the visual arts through instructional classes, educational lectures, special events, and exhibitions. For complete information on all events and classes visit www.kingsportartguild.com or call 423-246-1227