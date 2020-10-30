Many people spend a significant amount of time choosing their Halloween costumes. Originality is a sought after commodity when deciding what to wear each Halloween. A refresher in the most popular costumes from a year ago can help Halloween celebrants avoid making the mistake of wearing one of last year’s trendiest getups. According to Google, these were the most popular Halloween costumes in 2019.
1. Fortnite (various characters)
2. Spider-Man
3. Harley Quinn
4. Wonder Woman
5. Black Panther
6. Deadpool
7. Harry Potter
8. Catwoman
9. Pennywise
10. Kim Kardashian
Since the surprise element is a key component of the fun of picking Halloween costumes, it’s hard to predict which outfits will be the most popular in 2020. But given the stories that have dominated the headlines thus far in 2020, it’s likely that Halloween enthusiasts will see a lot Dr. Anthony Fauci, Harry and Meghan, nurses, and doctors this October 31.