Getting a physical prior to beginning an interval training regimen can help people determine just how much intensity they can handle. But alternating between intensity levels during a workout should be something most adults can handle, especially after they consult with their physicians about the level of intensity their bodies can handle. The Mayo Clinic also urges people to consider their risk for overuse injury. Muscle, tendon and bone injuries can occur if exercise regimens become too intense too quickly, so take things slowly at first and readjust intensity levels depending on how your body reacts.
Interval training can be a great way to get vigorous exercise even when time is limited.