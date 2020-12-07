NASHVILLE – The Trump Administration today announced that the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) is investing $75,000 to assist Discovery Park of America in rural west Tennessee.
“We are excited to partner with Discovery Park of America and their new exhibit, AgriCulture: Innovating for Our Survival,” said Jim Tracy. “Under the leadership of President Trump and Agriculture Secretary Perdue, USDA has been working tirelessly to be a strong partner to rural Tennessee in building stronger and healthier communities, because we know when rural America thrives, all of America thrives.”
In rural Tennessee, Discovery Park will use a $75,000 grant to assist with the purchase of equipment. Specifically, these funds will be used to purchase technology and interactive media equipment for the new “AgriCulture: Innovating for Our Survival” exhibit. The project is expected to provide ag education to the general public, while also assisting producers and small businesses in rural Obion County.
USDA Rural Development provides loans and grants to help expand economic opportunities and create jobs in rural areas. This assistance supports infrastructure improvements; business development; housing; community facilities such as schools, public safety and health care; and high-speed internet access in rural areas. For more information, visit www.rd.usda.gov/tn.
