The outbreak of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 in the winter of 2019-20 left no part of life as the world knew it untouched. Students were instructed to stay home from school, professionals were told to avoid their offices and families were told to limit the size of gatherings for momentous occasions like birthdays and weddings.
The economic fallout of the pandemic has been considerable. Unemployment rates skyrocketed across the globe seemingly overnight. While global unemployment figures are difficult to determine, estimates from the International Labour Organization in June 2020 indicated that working hours fell by 14 percent during the second quarter of 2020. That equates to roughly 400 million lost full-time jobs.
Many people who have been fortunate enough to remain employed throughout the pandemic have taken pay cuts as their employers try to stay afloat during what’s proven to be a time of unprecedented economic challenges. Pay cuts can throw professionals’ carefully formulated financial plans into disarray. But salary reductions need not derail those plans, especially if professionals ask the right questions when informed that their pay is being reduced.
When will the salary
reduction take effect?
This is an important question for any professional to ask, but it can be especially so for workers who use automatic bill pay. You will want to ensure that your accounts have enough money to cover the month’s bills before they come due, so don’t hesitate to ask when pay cuts will go into effect if that information has not been shared.
How much is my salary being reduced?
Many companies have instituted uniform pay cuts during the pandemic, while others have not. Some may be asking higher paid executives to take more significant, percentage-based pay cuts, while others have postponed bonuses. Reductions can be highly complicated, and employees should not hesitate to ask just how much their pay will be reduced. Knowing what’s coming in is an essential component of financial planning, so professionals whose employers have been vague with details can reach out to human resources to determine just how much their bottom lines will be affected.
How long will the pay cuts last?
Long-term financial planning is based on long-term salary expectations, so it’s alright to ask if the company has an idea about how long reductions will remain in place. Some may be indefinite, and that knowledge can help professionals reconfigure their budgets so their long-term financial plans stay the course as much as possible.
Will cuts be made elsewhere?
Ask if health care costs will rise as a result of salary reductions. In addition, if the company matches 401(k) contributions, inquire if that will continue. If the company does not intend to continue matching, professionals who can afford to do so may want to increase their own 401(k) contributions to account for the loss of matched funds.
Does the company anticipate additional cuts in the future?
Some companies may be straightforward and acknowledge that the uncertainty surrounding the pandemic makes it likely that future pay cuts will be considered. Others may already have strategies in place that allow them to make the pay cuts a one-time thing. Employees can seek this information to alleviate stress and to inform decisions about their short- and long-term finances.
Salary reductions have taken place at many companies throughout 2020. Employees concerned by such pay cuts can express those concerns to their employers by asking some thoughtful questions.