My 15-year-old son, Jon, has turned into quite the craftsman. It seems that between YouTube videos and my tools he can make nearly anything. During the Covid-19 lockdown over the summer, he took his crafting to a new level and started making rings out of various materials. Years ago, I showed him a signet ring that my own dad gave me. The ring was made out of a stainless steel nut that dated back to his time working at a shipyard during World War II.
Well, Jon got tired of making rings out of wood and soft metals, and decided to make his own steel ring. He took apart an old set of bearings and with a grinder turned part of it into a pretty nice thick band. As he worked to get the sharp. The ring was a bit tight, so he was using a round file to adjust the size. One of those times, he put it on with a somewhat still sharp corner pointing away from his palm. When he started taking it off, it was cutting into his finger just enough to bleed a little.
He couldn’t get the steel ring off, and his finger started swelling. It started turning dark colors that weren’t natural for a finger. He turned first to his mom, who tried all the usual tricks for getting a stuck ring off. She tried the soap trick, the string trick, and so forth. That’s when I was called in.
Being the typical man, I set out to up the game. Jon and I went out to my workbench, and I got out my Dremmel tool, put on a cutting disk, and was going to simply cut the thing off. Keep in mind that Jon was in a lot of pain, and his finger still bled a little. Thanks to my brilliant idea, he soon had a new pain. Those grinding wheels generate a lot of heat when you try to cut through hardened steel.
The ring had to come off, so we tried to cool things with water while I worked on cutting the ring without cutting my son. That didn’t work any better, and I only scratched the ring. Jon was amazingly tough, but was really ready for the pain to stop, and my wife was getting really worried that he might lose his finger. This all went on for an hour or so.
It was time for professional help. My wife suggested that we go to the fire department. The closest Urgent Care to us was in Colonial Heights, that’s where we went. They quickly got us back to see the the Physicians Assistant that was working that afternoon. He got out an ingenious device that is aptly know as a ring cutter. This device is apparently great at cutting off gold rings, but it was no match for the hardened steel of Jon’s ring. The Doctor on duty had no better solution, and was going to send us to the emergency room to see if they had a way to cut the ring off. Jon’s finger was getting a lot worse, and they feared that if we didn’t get the ring off pretty soon, there could be permanent damage, or even possible loss of the finger. My wife renewed her opinion that the fire department might have something that would work, and there is a fire sub-station right next door.
The Physician’s Assistant walked with us to the Fire Department, and explained the urgency of our situation to the Fire Department Captain that came to the door. Because of Covid, they couldn’t let us into the station, but in short order we had about six people outside with us, including firemen and medical folks. They all seemed impressed that Jon was being so calm when he was obviously hurting quite a lot.
It seems that they had the same kind of ring cutter, and theirs didn’t work either. Next came the regular toolbox. They managed to make a cardboard skin shield and get it between Jon’s finger and the ring. Then, they held the ring still with a pair of strong pliers. The Captain took a hack saw and must have made a zillion very short strokes with it over the next couple of hours.
Our Physicians Assistant had to go back to work, but came back on his own time to see how Jon was doing. Several of the Fire Station personnel had shifts that ended, but they stayed with us. The staff that came in joined the effort, holding Jon’s hand still, and holding the ring still, while the Captain made careful strokes of only a few saw teeth at a time. This kept the heat down, and it made slow but steady progress. Another firefighter took over the sawing for a short time, but then the Captain took back over. They did a great job of reassuring Jon that they had this under control and to just keep being strong. Mom, meanwhile, was watching from a few feet away and was really worried, because it was taking so long.
Finally, after darkness fell, and flashlights came out, the ring was cut through. The decision was made to use two sets of locking pliers to hold the ring still. A flathead screwdriver was placed in the slot, and a wrench was placed on the handle to turn it. Faces of the firefighters turned red as they somehow held everything still so the screwdriver wouldn’t stab into Jon’s swollen finger. The struggle was mighty, and the ring won. By now, Jon’s finger was swelling into the cut of the ring.
The firefighters and medics did not give up. They turned Jon’s hand over, somehow reinserted the homemade skin shield and started the agonizingly slow sawing process on the backside of the ring. Jon held strong, and my stomach felt queasy. Mom couldn’t watch. Short stroke after short stroke started to make the second cut in the ring. When the cut was about halfway through, they turned Jon’s hand back over, and all resumed their bracing positions. This time the ring opened just enough to come off of Jon’s finger.
The cut from the ring was bandaged, and the Physicians Assistant did several tests to make sure that blood was indeed flowing and that sensation was returning to the finger tip. When it was all over, Jon’s new friends at the Fire Department were relieved that their solution worked, and celebrated with Jon.
I realize that during this rescue none of those folks had their lives on the line, but they were my heroes when I needed them. These first responders saved my son’s finger, and we weren’t charged a dime. They were happy to help, and I’ll always be grateful.
Our Heroes are not the celebrities and athletes that try to tell us how to live, think and vote. The real heroes are all around us. They are the folks that are there to help when we have troubles. They deserve our unfailing support.