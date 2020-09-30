Northeast Tennessee American Job Centers will reopen on Monday, October 5, 2020. Hours are from 8:00am until 4:30pm, Monday – Friday. Northeast Tennessee American Job Centers will follow social distancing protocols and will require COVID-19 pre-screening prior to entry. Face masks are required. In order to observe social distancing requirements, appointments are encouraged but not required. Please call ahead for more information. To file an unemployment claim online visit jobs4tn.gov. If you have questions regarding a claim, please call 844-224-5818.
American Job Center at Rogersville, 3815 Hwy 66, Suite 4, Rogersville, TN 37857, (423)293-3374
American Job Center at Sneedville, 1861 Main Street, Sneedville, TN 3789, (423) 733-1331