What do you get if you add tails and tales? Summer fun at the library!
The Greeneville/Greene County Public Library’s summer reading program, themed Tails and Tales, introduced some special guests to young readers Tuesday. Children interacted with a variety of farm animals, including a calf, chickens, sheep and goats.
The program also featured a chalk drawn map in the courtyard that had children moving like wild animals to get to fun, take-home activity packs and the animals.
Erin Bontempt, coordinator for the program, said she’s excited to get back to having some fun after COVID-19 shut down the library and its programs for much of the last year.
Next week’s Tails and Tails program will begin at 9:30 a.m. on June 22 and will feature a K9 officer and his handler from the Greeneville Police Department.